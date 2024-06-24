Missouri Football Lands First Cornerback Commit in 2025 Class
Missouri football's recruiting efforts have put the college football world on notice throughout June, and on Sunday, three-star cornerback Mark Manfred committed to the Tigers.
"1000 percent committed," Manfred wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday evening.
The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder out of Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Ga., is the No. 36 cornerback is the No. 38 recruit in the state, per 247 Sports.
Manfred is the Tigers' 12th commit in the 2025 class as he joins running back Jamarion Morrow, wide receiver Shaun Terry, quarterback Matt Zollers, offensive tackle Jack Lange, edge rusher Daeden Hopkins, linebacker Dante McClellan, interior offensive lineman Henry Fenuku, defensive lineman Jason Dowell, safety Dyllon Williams, linebacker Kason King and edge rusher Joshua Lewis.
Manfred's commitment is the fifth of the month as Fenuku chose the Tigers on June 10, Williams did the same on the 11th, Morrow made his choice on the 14th and Terry committed on the 20th.
Manfred's commitment moved Missouri's 2025 class one spot up in 247Sports' team rankings, from No. 32 to No. 23, switching spots with Miami. It is ranked No. 8 in the SEC.
In his junior campaign, he recorded 57 tackles, five tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble. He was also lined up at receiver as he hauled in 14 receptions for 178 yards and three touchdowns.
Manfred is also a threat on special teams as he averaged 28.8 yards on 13 kickoff returns, including 2 touchdowns. He also averaged 18.1 yards on 11 punt returns.
The heavy recruiting news is expected to continue to pick up as many prospects were in Columbia this weekend for visits, including wide receivers Corey Simms (three-star), Donavan Olugbode (four-star) and Jayvan Boggs (three-star).