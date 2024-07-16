Missouri Head Coach Speaks on Cody Schrader's Impact and Filling his Role
Last year, arguably no player had as big of an impact on Missouri football's success than running back Cody Schrader. Emerging seemingly out of nowhere, Schrader was one of the nations leading rushers, recording 1,627 yards and 14 touchdowns. He now finds himself off and away in the NFL after getting signed by the San Francisco 49ers after the NFL Draft.
Schrader's leadership and character was constantly praised throughout last season by head coach Eli Drinkwitz and just about everyone else on the team. With Schrader gone, the Tigers must figure out how to replicate not only his production, but his leadership that he brought to the table. Drinkwitz spoke on Schrader's departure and the void that needs to be filled at SEC Media Days.
"It's not necessarily as much about replacing the production, it's about how you replace the person," Drinkwitz said. "Cody Schrader was as unique a person and teammate that I've ever coached in my entire career. The toughness he displayed on a daily basis, the amount of care, how driven he was to be the best he could be."
It's not as if the Tigers don't have talent in their running back room entering this season. The coaching staff brought in two key transfers in the spot, including former Georgia State Panther Marcus Carroll and former Appalachian State Mountaineer Nate Noel. Carroll ran for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns last season and Noel for 834 and 5 touchdowns. There is no dispute that they are talented, but what about their experience in the locker room?
"Cody," Drinkwitz said, "was an extremely talented player, but we have talented players in that room. It's going to be more about, can we replace the consistency, can we replace leadership and can we demonstrate the toughness that Cody demonstrated on a down-in down-out basis, whether it was picking up the quarterback or sticking it up there for an extra yard, or being consistent in how he practiced every Tuesday and Wednesday."
Carroll and Noel project as the two that will receive most of the carries this coming season. Freshman Kewan Lacy was also brought in, a composite 4-star running back from Lancaster, Tx. Already on the roster are Tavorus Jones and Jamal Roberts, both of whom are capable of getting touches.
A lot will be asked of all the running backs in the room in order to fill the shoes of Cody Schrader. Drinkwitz will ask that they show the same levels of intensity, determination and toughness Schrader displayed en route to him being the leading rusher in the SEC.
Read more Missouri Tigers news:
Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook Previews Upcoming Season
Missouri's Revived Rivalry with Oklahoma Will be One of Many Challenges for New SEC-Foe
SEC Coordinator of Officials Breaks Down Rule Changes Ahead of 2024 Season