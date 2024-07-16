Missouri Quarterback Brady Cook Previews Upcoming Season
The Missouri Tigers were among the most surprising football programs last season, as they had their best season since 2014, which culminated with the No. 8 spot in the AP Poll after a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State.
Between 2015-22, the Tigers compiled a 47-44 record and didn't win any bowl games (0-4) throughout that span.
There were many reasons for Mizzou's massive turnaround, including the efforts of SEC Coach of the Year Eli Drinkwitz, Doak Walker Award finalist running back Cody Schrader, the rapid rise of First Team All-SEC wide receiver Luther Burden III, six Tigers being selected in the NFL Draft and more factors.
Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook also played a pivotal role as in his second year as the starter this past season, he completed over 66 percent of his pass attempts for 3,317 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also ran for an additional 319 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cook spoke with SEC Network's Dari Nowkhah during SEC Media Days on Tuesday and discussed why the Tigers shined last season and how they plan on excelling once again.
"I think you just need to get your process down early in the year and just repeat it," Cook said. "Every Sunday, you need to go back to the drawing board and repeat the process. You have to understand that you're going to face another tough opponent, whoever it is in the SEC, and you just have to repeat the process."
When a team starts to win after years of losing, the sports fan community typically gives them a new standard in which they must continue to win otherwise the following season will be a disappointment. Cook is well aware of this and the projections that the college football world is giving him and Mizzou.
"We're embracing it," Cook said. "The reality is our standard and expectation compared to everyone else is much higher. That's what we wanted and that's why we went out and played so well. To be able to come back and feel that a little bit, and the excitement, we're excited for it."
As previously stated, Cook and Mizzou's success last season was in due part to wide receiver Luther Burden III, who finished second in the SEC in receptions with 86 and ninth in all of college football in receiving yards with 1,212. Cook explained his chemistry with Burden and is looking forward to standing out among other QB-WR tandems once again.
"I think we just know what we have," Cook said. "This is our last year together, our last ride, we know what it is and we know it's going to be special. We have a connection and have been grinding all offseason. A lot of one-on-one sessions every week or so and those are just little technical things. We're excited, it's fun for us. We enjoy being each other's teammate and we know the special things we can do together."
Five of the six Tigers drafted this past April were on the defensive side of the ball. Mizzou had a couple of standouts from last season stay for this year, but they also added a couple of players from the transfer portal. Cook showed a lot of admiration for his defense and is confident that they'll make a lot of noise in the SEC this upcoming season.
"There are some dogs on that side, don't let that fool you," Cook said. "I'd point out Zion Young, transfer from Michigan State, I'd point out Darris Smith, transfer from Georgia, Johnny Walker Jr. is a leader on that side. He's been around, he came in with me in the same class so he's been through gritty times and he's built for it. Pass rushers, man, we have some dogs on that side."
Cook smiled throughout the entire short interview, exuding how pumped up he is for Week 1. Another reason for his excitement is that based on Mizzou's performance from last season, they're in contention for the new College Football Playoff format, as it's been altered from four teams to 12.