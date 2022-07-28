Skip to main content

Missouri Kicker Harrison Mevis Up for Lou Garza Award

Missouri’s Harrison Mevis has a chance to win college football’s top kicking award.
College football games often come down to a single kick to determine the winner. Might seem crazy considering so many players beat each up all game long to watch a placekicker decide the outcome, but that’s also why they are so important.

Missouri's Harrison Mevis, a kicker from Warsaw (Ind.), he’s become that go-to player that head coach Eli Drinkwitz can count on. According to the Missouri Athletics website, Mevis is the nation’s top returning field goal kicker with an 88.9% accuracy for someone with at least 40 career attempts.

Further, his 2021 stat line of 23 of 25 made field goals and 41 of 41 for point-after attempts speaks to Mevis's consistency. So does his perfect three out of three from beyond 50 yards, including a 58-yard kick that was good against Boston College.

For his accomplishments, Mevis earned All-SEC First Team honors from the Associated Press, USA Today Coaches Poll, and Pro Football Focus.

Mevis also earned First Team All-America honors from The Athletic, Sporting News, Pro Football Focus, and Action Network.

For everything that Mevis has done thus far, he is on the Lou Garza Award Watch List, with 30 total nominees for the 2022 college football season.

At some point this season, the Missouri Tigers will need Mevis to come through once again. With how he’s performed during the first two seasons of his college career for the Tigers, Drinkwitz and the Tigers should have all the faith in the world in this young man.

