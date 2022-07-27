Missouri Week 8: South Carolina Offensive Players to Watch

The Missouri Tigers ’ matchup against the offensive players from South Carolina presents a true challenge, albeit with some new faces. There’s a talented transfer signal caller, multiple running backs capable of being the lead runner, and a wide receiver capable of dominating a game.

The question is, will South Carolina's offense gel this season before hosting Missouri ? Several key players are coming to Columbia to bolster the roster, but how they mesh together could be the key to their success.

The headliner is Oklahoma quarterback transfer, Spencer Rattler. Rattler is one of college football’s best when he's on his game. However, he was sporadic in Norman, which led to him losing his starting position to now Southern California starting quarterback Caleb Williams. Quarterback was part of the issue for South Carolina.

The offensive line was inconsistent at times, too. That hindered the passing and rushing attacks from gaining a rhythm, especially against the best teams on the Gamecocks’ schedule.

South Carolina’s offense sputtered against quality teams. Against Georgia, Kentucky and Clemson, the Gamecocks scored just 23 combined points. Last season’s team lacked enough playmakers, but that should not be the case in 2022.

With the addition of Rattler, South Carolina’s offense should improve, so here is a look at the weapons that head coach Eli Drinkwitz and his Missouri squad will need to deal with if they want to beat the Gamecocks.

QB Spencer Rattler

In 2021, South Carolina’s quarterback situation was erratic. they did not have a steady QB during each game, and that was a prime reason for just seven wins. That has the potential to change in 2022.

It was so unbalanced at quarterback for the Gamecocks that they used four different quarterbacks. Rattler, however, may be the answer they are looking for.

After losing the starting job to Caleb Williams, along with the discombobulation created by former Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC, Rattler entered the Transfer Portal and chose South Carolina.

Before Rattler’s downturn last season, he had a tremendous 2020, during which he threw for 3.031 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Gamecocks are hoping to get that version of Rattler this season, and if so they are sure to compete with the top teams in the SEC.

RB MarShawn Lloyd

It’s been two years since Lloyd came to Columbia as one of the nation’s most heralded prep prospects out of famed Hyattsville (Md.) Dematha Catholic. He was supposed to come in and compete for carries right away, but an ACL injury derailed those plans.

At 5-foot-9 and 212 pounds, Lloyd is a downhill running back that also has a burst. That’s why programs like Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas all offered him a scholarship.

Can he return to his prep form? South Carolina is banking on that happening after he saw limited action last season in which he carried

Rattler aside, the most important player for South Carolina’s 2022 offense might just be Lloyd. If he can go for 1,000 yards this season, it will open up the passing attack.

WR Josh Vann

Vann was the leading receiver last season with 43 receptions for 679 yards and five touchdowns. Without any consistency at the quarterback position last season, Vann’s numbers were still good. He could have put up bigger numbers with better quarterback play, as well as having more talent across the wide receiver corps so teams did not focus on him.

Hopefully, with the addition of a talented player such as Rattler, Vann’s numbers will increase and his full potential can be reached. Vann is a senior, so his veteran status as well as his former success suggests that he will have perhaps his biggest year and maybe even a shot at the NFL.

Offensive Line

This is not a player but a unit. The reason being it’s rare to see five returning starters to any college football offensive line. Not only does South Carolina bring back the five starters, there’s also Dylan Wonnum returning after beginning last season as the starting right tackle.

Also important to note, it’s a unit that will start five players that are at least in their third season of college football. There’s no reason not to see an improved rushing and passing attack for the Gamecocks.

