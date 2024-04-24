Missouri Lands All-AAC Offensive Lineman Marcus Bryant
The Tigers added a player to their roster for the upcoming 2024 season earlier today. According to On3, former SMU offensive tackle Marcus Bryant pledged his commitment to the Tigers. Bryant is a native of Round Rock, Tex.
Bryant appeared in 13 games this past season for the Mustangs, starting in 10 of them. Standing at 6-8, 318-pounds, Bryant mostly played left tackle.
The former Mustang was a low-ranked 3-star recruit in the class of 2020, only holding offers from SMU and Incarnate Word. He had interest from Arizona State as well.
He was immediately a hot commodity in the transfer portal, holding offers from TCU, Texas A&M, Mississipi State, Washington and others. Bryant held a prediction to commit to Washington on 247Sports since April 15.
The Tigers have now revamped their offensive line, bringing in former 4-star Cayden Green earlier in the offseason to play right tackle. A plethora of talented freshmen were also brought in the last recruiting class, including 3-star tackle Ryan Jostes and 3-star JUCO product Jayven Richardson.
Eli Drinkwitz has been active in the spring transfer portal cycle. The Tigers have expressed interest in former TCU defensive tackle Damonic Williams, who is also a hot portal product at the moment.