Brady Cook Becomes 7th Former Mizzou QB to Start in NFL: The Buzz

Former Missouri quarterback Brady Cook earned his first NFL start Sunday for the New York Jets in their 48-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cook completed 22 of his 33 pass attempts for 176 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He also rushed for 39 yards on six carries.

Cook started the game by completing all six of his first passes, including the nine-yard touchdown pass.

"I thought he did some good things trying to get us back as close as he could in that game," Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said of Cook's performance. "But it's just still tough for a rookie in that situation, tough on him."

Cook signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent. He entered the season as the team's third-string quarterback behind Justin Fields and Ty'Rod Taylor. Fields and Taylor are both dealing with injuries. Cook filled in for Taylor in Week 14 of the season once Taylor went down with injury against the Miami Dolphins. In his debut, Cook completed 14 of his 30 pass attempts for 163 yards and two interceptions.

"I don't know how many reps I had today, but there's a lot of plays on tape, and I'm going to go back and watch," Cook said after the game. "And I don't know if there's any one thing, but I think it's just a combination of banking reps, the good and the bad, learning from them, and then also just building on confidence, on the good stuff."

Cook is the only undrafted free agent quarterback to start in a game this season. He's one of five rookies to do so.



With the start, Cook became the seventh former Missouri player to start in an NFL game in the modern era.



After three seasons as Missouri's starter, Cook ended his career with the third most passing yards in program history with 9,008. He's No. 5 on the program's career passing touchdown leaderboard with 49.

The Jets will next play against the New Orleans Saints, but New York's starter is yet to be determined as Fields and Taylor both work toward recovery.

Here's the buzz for Monday, Dec. 15.

Mizzou's Weekend Results

Men's basketball won 82-60 over Bethune Cookman - RECAP

Women's basketball won 82-66 at SLU - RECAP

Wresting lost 14-22 at No. 15 Northern Iowa

Mizzou's Monday Schedule

Swim and Dive in the USA Diving Winter National Championships in Midland, Texas.

Did you notice?

Former Missouri wide receiver L'Damian Washington was hired as Ole Miss' wide receiver coach, joining the Rebels after a year as the same position with Kentucky. He was on Missouri's staff in the 2020 season as the director of player development.

Welcome to Oxford @DrWashington_‼️



Ole Miss officially hires L'Damian Washington as Wide Receivers Coach.#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/feBkVjWElN — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 15, 2025

Former Missouri offensive coordinator Kirby Moore arrived back in his homestate Sunday to begin his stint as Washington State's new head coach.

Former Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis made kicks of 37 and 44 in the Los Angeles Rams' win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The Rams currently hold the first seed in the NFC playoff race.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams kicker Harrison Mevis (92) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mizzou Quote of the Day:

“Never stop learning.” Don Faurot

