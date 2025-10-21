Missouri QB Commit Gavin Sidwar on Dominant Senior Season, Relationship with Tigers' Staff
When 3-Star quarterback Gavin Sidwar announced his pledge to Missouri, the Tigers held only three commits in the 2026 class. Now, just six months later, Eli Drinkwitz and the football staff have assembled a class of 18 highly touted prospects that ranks as the No. 27 group in the nation, per 247Sports' composite ranking.
The 6-foot-3, 190 lb. signal caller from La Salle College High School in Wyndmoor, Pennsylvania spoke with Missouri Tigers on SI this week about his incredible senior season so far, as well as his relationship with the staff and upcoming visit plans.
Sidwar said, "I'm pleased with how I've played this year. I played through an injury that has finally healed. I was able to gut through it and put [La Salle] in a position to win."
He continued, "Just need to finish strong and keep winning."
Through eight games this season, the future Tigers' signal caller has completed 70 percent of his passes for just over 2,000 yards and 24 touchdowns to just five interceptions. He's led his team to a 7-1 overall record and has them in position to potentially finish first in their respective region.
He spoke next on his level of communication with the staff, saying, "I hear from the coaches multiple times a week. They are always texting and they call to check in. They talk about their game, we talk about mine."
Sidwar continued, highlighting the consistency of Drinkwitz' assistants, "They evaluate my games on Wednesdays so I always hear from them then. I talk with Maurey Bland, coach [Sean] Gleeson, coach [Kirby] Moore and they'll put me on with Drinkwitz. I have a great realtionship with those guys."
The Pennsylvania native was previously on campus this summer in June, but revealed that he is trying to make it to Columbia for the Tigers' showdown with either Mississippi State or Texas A&M this fall.
He said of his time in town previously, "I like it out there. It has a great college town vibe. Everyone is nice and friendly, I'm looking forward to getting back."
Drinkwitz and the Tigers' staff have done an undeniably excellent job on the recruiting trail throughout the last month, but with several weeks remaining until the early signing period, Missouri has time to add even more talent.
2026 Missouri Recruiting Targets
4-Star LB Duyon Forkpa Jr. - Baltimore, Maryland
4-Star LB Braylon Hodge (Michigan State) - Englewood, Colorado
3-Star DT Jae'Lin Battle (Baylor) - Edmond, Oklahoma
3-Star DT Ari Slocum - Farmerville, Louisiana
3-Star CB Ahmod Billins - Abbeville, Alabama
3-Star S Karaijus Hayes - Sarasota, Florida
3-Star OT Ben Mubenga - Buford, Georgia