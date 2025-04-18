Mizzou Lands Commitment of 4-Star QB
The dominoes have fallen and the Missouri Tigers finally have their man at the quarterback spot for the 2026 class, landing the commitment of four-star Gavin Sidwar. A native of Warrington, Pennsylvania, Missouri now has three Pennsylvania-native signal callers on its roster.
Sidwar is ranked as the No. 342 player in the country, No. 23 of all quarterbacks and ninth in Pennsylvania. He held offers from schools like Duke, Indiana, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and others. Along with Missouri, he was seriously considering Syracuse and Wake Forest.
For a while, Sidwar was committed to Rutgers. An unofficial visit last summer led to a commitment on July 1 to the Scarlet Knights, backing out of that decision months later on Oct. 27. Missouri offered on Jan. 27 and has been tightly involved with him ever since.
The commitment of Sidwar makes perfect sense, based on his play style and where other quarterback prospects have announced their commitments. Three-star Ryan Hopkins, who decided between the Tigers and Wisconsin, ended up finding his home in Madison. Four-star Jett Thomalla, a Nebraska native, picked up a commitment to land with Iowa State earlier on Friday morning.
As far as how he plays, Sidwar is a master at completing midfield throws and can extend plays with his legs. He also has the arm talent and decision-making to be a competitive quarterback in the SEC.
This commitment marks the third one of Missouri's 2026 class and the first on the offensive side of the ball. With the quarterback spot handled, the Tigers now can focus on other important positions in the class, including at skill positions like receiver and running back.