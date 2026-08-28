Missouri’s Offensive Line Features Two Intriguing Transfers: The Read Option

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Missouri did not stay quiet in the transfer portal this offseason, adding experience at several positions ahead of the 2026 season. Along the offensive line, the Tigers welcomed a pair of Mississippi State transfers in Luke Work and Zack Owens.

Adding experience up front was a priority for Missouri as it looked to solidify its offensive line ahead of the season. Work and Owens give the Tigers two options who already have SEC experience and an understanding of what it takes to compete against conference opponents.

Their experience and versatility give Missouri multiple ways to utilize both players and allow them to make an impact. Their additions also give the Tigers more flexibility when constructing their starting five while providing valuable depth behind it.

Work is a 6-foot-6, 310-pound junior. Last season, he totaled 156 snaps across 11 games. He has experience playing left and right tackle, as well as left and right guard. Earlier this month, head coach Eli Drinkwitz said he felt “pretty good” about Work as the starting right tackle.

Sep 7, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs offensive lineman Luke Work (51) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With the experience the junior brings from his time at Mississippi State, paired with his continued improvement since joining the Tigers’ program, Work is putting himself on track to have a significant role entering the season.

Coming to Missouri with Work is interior offensive lineman Zack Owens. Like Work, Owens brings a large frame to the offensive line. The 6-foot-6 lineman appeared in 25 games throughout his college career. Last season, he played in all 13 games, starting 10 of them.

It’s never a bad idea to have depth in the offensive line room, and Owens does just that. He has experience at both left and right guard as he played in six games at each last season as a Bulldog. Owens also posted a 70.6 pass-blocking grade in 2025. Last season, he allowed just one sack, three quarterback hits, six hurries and 10 total pressures.

Missouri not only added two experienced pieces to its offensive line but also brought in two versatile linemen who have a chance to contribute in 2026. Eyes will be on both Work and Owens as the season approaches and throughout the year to see what kind of impact they can make.

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