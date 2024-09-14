Missouri Snap Counts Vs. Boston College, Season Tracker
The No. 6 Missouri Tigers overcame a slow start to earn a tough 27-21 victory over No. 24 Boston College in Saturday's only ranked matchup.
Compared to a week 1 matchup with Murray State and week 2 against Buffalo, Boston College was a much needed test for the Tigers before entering SEC play.
The win against Boston College showed off Missouri's depth and the need for it. With the bright sun shining down and the game being competitive for all four quarters, the Tigers' second wave of players proved to be important.
Here is snap counts for every Missouri player in the week 3 win, followed by a tracker for the entire season, via Pro Football Focus.
Missouri Snap Counts Against Buffalo
Position, Player Name, Total Snaps, % of All Snaps
Offense
G Cayden Green, 77, 100%
C Connor Tollison, 77, 100%
RT Armand Membou, 77, 100%
QB Brady Cook, 77, 100%
T Marcus Bryant, 77, 100%
G Cam'Ron Johnson, 77, 100%
WR Marquis Johnson, 15, 19%
WR Mookie Cooper, 53, 69%
WR Mehki Miller, 32, 42%
WR Luther Burden, 56, 73%
RB Nate Noel, 43, 56%
WR Theo Wease, 63, 82%
TE Tyler Stephens, 8, 10%
WR Daniel Blood, 2, 3%
WR Joshua Manning, 18, 23%
TE Brett Norfleet, 31, 40%
RB Marcus Carroll, 25, 32%
RB Jamal Roberts, 9, 12%
Defense
DB Toriano Pride Jr., 55, 98%
DB Marvin Burks Jr., 51, 91%
DB Dreyden Norwood, 52, 93%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 23, 41%
DB Tre'Vez Johnson, 20, 36%
DB Sidney Williams, 19, 34%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 42, 75%
DB Nicholas Deloach, 12, 21%
DE Zion Young, 33, 59%
LB Corey Flagg, 20, 36%
DT Chris McClellan, 36, 64%
DB Daylan Carnell, 32, 57%
DT Kristian Williams, 42, 75%
DB Joseph Charleston, 40, 71%
DT Sterling Webb, 21, 38%
DB Trajen Greco, 1, 2%
DE Eddie Kelly, 17, 30%
DT Marquis Gracial, 12, 21%
LB Chuck Hicks, 29, 52%
LB Triston Newsom, 33, 59%
DT Jalen Marshall, 3, 5%
DE Joe Moore, 10, 18%
DE Jahkai Lang, 10, 18%
DT Sam Williams, 3, 5%
Missouri Accumulative Season Snap Counts
Offense
G Cayden Green, 212, 84%
C Connor Tollison, 212, 84%
RT Armand Membou, 212, 84%
T Marcus Bryant, 212, 84%
QB Brady Cook, 202, 80%
G Cam'Ron Johnson, 131, 52%
WR Theo Wease Jr., 140, 56%
WR Luther Burden III, 112, 45%
WR Mookie Cooper, 140, 56%
RB Nate Noel, 130, 52%
WR Mekhi Miller, 117, 47%
TE Brett Norfleet, 53, 21%
TE Jordon Harris, 28, 11%
RB Marcus Carroll, 67, 27%
WR Joshua Manning, 85, 34%
WR Marquis Johnson, 99, 39%
RB Jamal Roberts, 24, 10%
TE Tyler Stephens, 78, 31%
WR Daniel Blood, 59, 24%
G Mitchell Walters, 115, 46%
Defense
DB Toriano Pride Jr., 88, 83%
DB Marvin Burks Jr., 77, 73%
DB Dreyden Norwood, 76, 72%
LB Khalil Jacobs, 46, 43%
DB Tre'Vez Johnson, 43, 41%
DB Sidney Williams, 42, 40%
DE Johnny Walker Jr., 64, 60%
DB Nicholas Deloach, 31, 29%
DE Zion Young, 51, 48%
LB Corey Flagg, 38, 36%
DT Chris McClellan, 53, 50%
DB Daylan Carnell, 49, 46%
DT Kristian Williams, 59, 56%
DB Joseph Charleston, 57, 54%
DT Sterling Webb, 37, 35%
DE Williams Nwaneri, 14, 13%
DE Jaylen Brown, 14, 13%
DB Trajen Greco, 15, 14%
DB Phillip Roche, 14, 13%
DE Eddie Kelly, 31, 29%
DB Caleb Flagg, 14, 13%
DT Marquis Gracial, 26, 25%
LB Chuck Hicks, 43, 41%
LB Triston Newsom, 46, 43%
DT Jalen Marshall, 15, 14%
DE Joe Moore, 21, 20%
LB Nicholas Rodriguez, 8, 8%
LB Brian Huff, 8, 8%
DT Sam Williams, 11, 10%
DB Shamar McNeil, 8, 8%
DB Marcus Clarke, 8, 8%
DE Jahkai Lang, 17, 16%
DT Elias Williams, 6, 6%
DB Jaren Sensabaugh, 6, 6%
DT Justin Bodford, 6, 6%
DB Cam Keys, 6, 6%
LB Jeremiah Beasley, 6, 6%
LB Brayshawn Littlejohn, 6, 6%
DB Nasir Pogue, 6, 6%