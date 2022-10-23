Missouri Tigers WR Luther Burden III Has His Mind on Scoring

The Missouri Tigers finally got over the SEC hump as defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores to secure their first conference win of the season. Although the Mizzou offense wasn't exactly explosive, there was at least one Tiger who showed flashes of brilliance with the ball in his hands. Freshman phenom wideout Luther Burden III scored both of the Tigers' touchdowns on the day and led the team in receiving as well.

For Burden, multi-touchdown games aren't unfamiliar, and he continues to find the end zone in different ways, posting one receiving and one rushing touchdown against Vandy. In fact, he scored both a rushing and receiving touchdown in his debut as well before adding a punt return touchdown a few weeks later. It's no wonder that a guy like Burden, who scores so much, has only the end zone on his mind.

"End zone," replied Burden, when asked about what he was thinking on the screen play that turned into a touchdown. "Every time I get the ball that's the only thing on my mind is 'end zone'."

So far, that mindset seems to be paying off for the young Tiger. Missouri's going to need his scoring ability desperately this season and in the future. The Tigers scored just two touchdowns again, marking the fourth consecutive week that they've failed to reach the end zone more than twice. Their defense has been playing well, even by SEC standards, but Burden alone can't score enough to make those defensive efforts worthwhile.

If head coach Eli Drinkwitz can't do something to kickstart this offense, he'll be letting Mizzou's defense and Burden's talents go to waste. While the freshman route runner may be the answer to some of the Tigers' woes, there's a lot more to fix if they want to finish above .500.

