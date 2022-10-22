Missouri Tigers Get First SEC Win Over Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers have secured the first SEC win of the season after taking down Vanderbilt in Columbia.

It wasn't pretty, but the Missouri Tigers won their first SEC game of the 2022 season, taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores 17-14 in Columbia.

In what was almost disaster, and despite not scoring in the second half, Missouri was able to hold off the Commodores' comeback attempt, thanks in large part to the final fourth down stop on Vanderbilt's last drive.

And while the game ball might go to the defense for holding on at the end of regulation, the star of the first half, and ultimately the game, was freshman wideout Luther Burden, who finished the game with five touches for 75 yards on offense, with two touchdowns, as well as one punt return for 29 yards.

The first Burden touchdown came from quarterback Brady Cook on a 35-yard reception - the longest of Burden's young career.

The second came on a 10-yard run, to put the Tigers up by two scores, giving Burden the second two-score game of his career, as well as the second with a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown.

Following their first SEC win, the Tigers will look to continue their momentum next week, as they head to Columbia to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers lead the all-time series against the Gamecocks 7-5 and have won the last three straight, with next Saturday being a prime opportunity to make it four in a row.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here