Luther Burden Dazzles, Defense Stifles Vanderbilt in 17-14 Win: Tigers Notebook

The Missouri Tigers entered their homecoming game against the Vanderbilt Commodores with a 2-4 record, 0-3 in SEC play, and on a three-game losing streak.

That would all be left in the past on Saturday, though, as the Tigers finally snapped their losing streak against the Commodores, picking up their first SEC win of the season in the process.

It was far from pretty, though, as the Tigers nearly saw a 17-0 lead slip away in the second half. The Commodores made it interesting late, cutting the Missouri lead to 17-14 late in the fourth quarter. Missouri would hold on though and pull out the 17-14 victory.

Now, here are three key takeaways from Missouri's win over Vanderbilt.

A win is a win

First things first, that was an absolutely hideous win. There is no way to sugarcoat it, this was an ugly game of football played by both teams. However, what matters most is the number three in the win column for Missouri.

When you're coming off of a three-game losing streak you will take a win by any means necessary, and that is exactly the case for the Tigers. Now they are 3-4 and for a team that is clinging to the hope of a potential bowl game berth after falling to 2-4, any momentum is good momentum.

Defense stifles Vanderbilt

No, Vanderbilt doesn't have a world-beater offense that will put up 40 points and 500+ yards of total offense. Even then, holding them to only 14 total points on 300 yards of total offense is a solid day that any team will happily take.

80 of those yards would come on one play, though, as quarterback Mike Wright found Gamarion Carter who raced 80-yards for the touchdown. If you take away that play then Vanderbilt was held to seven points on just 280 yards of total offense. This Missouri defense is borderline elite and it continues to show that on a weekly basis.

Luther Burden dazzles

Well hello there, Luther Burden III. The freshman receiver had shined at times this season but today his skillset was on full display. He was Brady Cook's favorite target and burned the Vanderbilt defense whenever he touched the ball.

Burden was targeted five times, recording four catches for 66 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown reception. He also received one carry which he took for a 10-yard touchdown, as he accounted for both of Missouri's touchdowns in the win over Vanderbilt.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here