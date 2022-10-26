Missouri Coach Blake Baker: Tigers Defense 'Doesn't Flinch'

Blake Baker discussed how the defense has improved throughout the season and their next play mindset.

When the Missouri Tigers allowed the Kansas State Wildcats to put up 40 points on 336 yards of total offense in their second game of the season, questions arose about just how good their defense could be.

Now, after four games in SEC play, it is safe to say that the Missouri defense can hold its own and has slowly evolved into an elite unit, which has been a pleasant surprise for defensive coordinator Blake Baker.

"I can go all the way back to the Kansas State as something I've been pleasantly pleased with," Baker said. "These dudes don't flinch. They have a mindset of next play mentality."

"It doesn't matter where the ball is put down, those guys go out there and produce and play hard. They don't let the scoreboard or the pressure situations get to them at all."

Since they allowed 40 points against Kansas State, the Tigers have not allowed an opponent to score more than 26 points, slowing down every conference foe they've faced so far.

Of course, while the Tigers' defense has done its job over the course of the season, the offense at times has struggled. Despite that, though, Baker says they haven't worried about things out of their control since the Kansas State game.

"Going back to Kansas State where we had to keep taking the field, going back out there right away," Baker said. "I thought we got it out of our system after that game."

"Ever since then I thought they've been phenomenal with just playing the next play not worried about the scoreboard."

That mentality will be put to the test not only this Saturday against South Carolina but for the rest of the season for a Missouri team that is still looking to get three more wins and earn a bowl game bid. If the Tigers' defense can continue to play at the level they have been then there is no reason to believe they can't carry Missouri the rest of the way.

