Missouri DB Carlies and Tigers Defense Ready for Any Auburn QB

Missouri Tigers safety Jaylon Carlies says defense is prepared for whoever lines up under center for Auburn.

When the Missouri Tigers head to Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday for their Week 4 matchup, Auburn will have a new starting quarterback taking snaps. It was announced earlier this week that Auburn's usual starter, TJ Finley, would be sidelined for this weekend's game with Missouri due to a shoulder injury.

In his place, Auburn will almost certainly start freshman quarterback Robby Ashford, who has seen significant playing time this season already. He's completed 15 of his 29 passes for 245 yards and a touchdown, along with 158 yards rushing. While he is a capable passer, Ashford is most dynamic when running the ball. He's got big play runs of 49, 30, and 28 yards already this year, all in separate games.

Mizzou's safety Jaylon Carlies says the Tigers are ready for whoever Auburn sends out to call huddles.

"It doesn't change it at all," said Carlies of Auburn's quarterback uncertainty. "We've still go to play the game no matter who's their quarterback."

He also added that what's most important for the Tigers' defense is disrupting big plays from the opposing team. Auburn's averaging about 430 yards and 27 points per game (26.7) and Mizzou's giving up just about that many defensively too (27.0). This will be a "show-me" game for Missouri's defense after showing some flashes of strength against Kansas State in Week 2, despite the loss.

"Coaches come in with a good game plan every week," said Carrels. "Just disrupting a lot of explosive plays, keeping the ball in front of us every way that we can."

Carlies has 13 tackles and an interception already this year. As a leader of the defense, he knows it's important to keep the younger defenders focused so they can execute that gameplay they've practiced all week.

"I tell them the same thing we tell everybody," said Carlies of motivating younger players after tough games. "Keep your head up. That's football. Stuff like that's gonna happen...[We're] putting them back in a better place for next week."

Their clash with Auburn will be the Tigers' first SEC battle of the year, and they'll desperately want to come away with a conference win. Auburn's Ashford could provide problems for them with his legs though.

In Missouri's loss to Kansas State, the Wildcats' quarterback Adrian Martinez rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown. In fact, the Wildcats did most of their damage on the ground, so the Tigers will have to be careful against Auburn this weekend as they'll probably be going in with a run-first mentality.

Missouri's front seven will be counted on to pressure Auburn's inexperienced passer whenever he drops back. This game will depend a lot upon how Ashford plays and what Mizzou can do to frustrate him.

