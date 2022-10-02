Mizzou Defense 'Gave Us a Chance,' vs. Georgia, Says Coach Eli Drinkwitz

Due to their defense, the Missouri Tigers had a fighter's chance that no one in the country gave them against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The universe had its doubts. But even in a slim 26-22 loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Columbia on Saturday, the Missouri Tigers proved the naysayers wrong.

And behind a stout effort for their defense, the Tigers gave themselves a chance that seemed impossible based on last season's 43-6 beatdown at the hands of Georgia, as the Bulldogs were also ranked No. 1 for that game before going on to win the national championship.

Mizzou took a page out of the Kent State Golden Flashes' book, who forced three turnovers last week against the Bulldogs in a surprisingly close loss.

"We were hitting, we were physical, we forced turnovers, pressured them ... Gave us a chance," Drinkwitz said.

Aside from the 35-yard run from running back Kendall Milton that ended with a fumble on the Bulldogs' first play of their second drive, Georgia didn't pick up a drive-sustaining first down until its fourth possession of the game. Even that conversion proved to be meaningless as the Bulldogs would three plays later.

After Mizzou found the end zone to take a 10-0 lead, the Bulldogs fumbled again on their next drive. Tigers defensive back Daylan Carnell recovered the fumble of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Georgia didn't get on the board until a field goal made it a 13-3 lead for Mizzou with six minutes left in the second quarter. It was an unreal start for the Tigers and defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Drinkwitz showered him with praise after the game.

"Blake's doing an outstanding job," Drinkwitz said. "Blake's doing a great job, our defense is playing well, they're responding to him."

The defense is far from blame for what turned out to be a bounce-back second half for Georgia. The Mizzou offense stalled far too many times, having to settle for a handful of field goals.

The defense gave the Tigers a chance at a monumental upset and provided some major hope for what's to come as the rest of SEC play and the 2022 season goes on on.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here