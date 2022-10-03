Skip to main content

Missouri Tigers Football Will Play 2023 Memphis Game in "The Dome"

The Missouri Tigers have added the Memphis Tigers to their 2023 football schedule and the game will take place in "The Dome" in St. Louis, Missouri.

The Missouri Tigers will have a unique opportunity next season when they face the Memphis Tigers in mid-September 2023. Mizzou will take on Memphis at The Dome at The Americas Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The Dome was once home to the NFL's St. Louis Rams, who now reside in Los Angeles. 

The 2023 meeting, the fifth between the universities, is the second half of a two-game agreement between the schools. It was initially slated to be played at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, but has been relocated to the neutral site at The Dome. 

Mizzou's rejuvenated presence in St.Louis is brought on by working with the St. Louis Sports Commission, which plans to facilitate several Tigers athletic events in the coming school year. This will renew a partnership between the university and the commission, which should be beneficial to both parties.

Next September's clash with Memphis will be the first event under the new partnership and promises to bring several Tigers' events to the metropolitan area. This campaign, which will kick off next school year, has been tagged "Mizzou to the Lou" and is hoping to encourage public engagement with the state university. 

"The St. Louis Sports Commission is thrilled to partner with Mizzou and The Dome at America's Center to bring Mizzou football back to St. Louis," said Comission Vice President Chris Roseman. "We look forward to building on the successful events of the past and raising the bar again to create an outstanding game week experience with the support of our partners and the largest Mizzou alumni base in the world right here in St. Louis."

The Tigers are 3-1 all-time against Memphis and hold bragging rights from their last head-to-head. That game was at Faurot Field in 2018 and ended in a 65-33 Mizzou home victory. That 2018 matchup was the first of this two-game series and Missouri will be looking to close it out with another win in their home state. 

