Skip to main content

Mizzou Tigers Week 6 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

Missouri will travel east to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville in Week 6

Coming off of heartbreaking losses to both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers will have their hands full yet again on Saturday when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

The Gators will are led by new head coach Billy Napier, who is off to a rough 0-2 start in SEC play as well.

Luckily for Napier, who is an offensive-minded head coach, he still has elite quarterback talent at his disposal in Anthony Richardson, who despite not having a wealth of experience behind him, already holds a first-round talent projection.

Can the Tigers bounce back from their tough losses and take down the Gators?

Stick with MizzouSportsTalk.com as we preview the matchup between Florida and Missouri throughout the week. 

Florida

2022 Record: 3-2 overall, 0-2 in SEC

Head coach: Billy Napier

Offensive Set: Multiple

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Anthony Richardson

RB Nay'Quon Wright

WR Xzavier Henderson

WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Justin Shorter

TE Dante Zanders

LT Richard Gouraige

LG Ethan White

C Kingsley Eguakun

RG O'Cyrcus Torrence

RT Austin Barber

Defensive Set: Hybrid 4-2-5

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Princely Umanmielen

NT Desmond Watson

DT Gervon Dexter

JACK Brenton Cox Jr. 

LB Shemar James

LB Amari Burney

CB Avery Helm

CB Jason Marshall Jr. 

STAR Tre'Vez Johnson

S Tre Dean III

S Rashad Torrence

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (2)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers
Florida Gators
Florida Gators

lorida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks at the defense during the second half against the Eastern Washington Eagles at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville
Football

Mizzou Tigers Week 6 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19160835
Football

Mizzou Defense 'Gave Us a Chance,' vs. Georgia, Says Coach Eli Drinkwitz

By Zach Dimmitt
eli drinkwitz 2
Football

After Another Tough Loss, HC Eliah Drinkwitz Says Missouri Tigers Will Press On

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19158841
Football

Missouri Tigers On the Right Track Despite Loss to No. 1 Georgia

By Collier Logan
USATSI_19158851
Football

Notebook: Inconsistent Offense, Mistakes Doom Mizzou Upset Bid in 26-22 Loss to Georgia

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19158842
Football

Missouri Tigers Fall Just Short in Upset Bid of No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19158844
Football

Stifling Missouri Defense Gives Tigers 16-6 Halftime Lead Over No. 1 Georgia

By Connor Zimmerlee
dominic lovett luther burden
Football

Tigers WR Dominic Lovett Exits Game vs. Georgia With Lower Body Injury

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19019198
Football

Missouri Tigers Run Out of Gas Against Georgia, Bulldogs Win 26-22: Live Game Updates

By Collier Logan