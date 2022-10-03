Mizzou Tigers Week 6 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

Missouri will travel east to take on the Florida Gators in Gainesville in Week 6

Coming off of heartbreaking losses to both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers will have their hands full yet again on Saturday when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.

The Gators will are led by new head coach Billy Napier, who is off to a rough 0-2 start in SEC play as well.

Luckily for Napier, who is an offensive-minded head coach, he still has elite quarterback talent at his disposal in Anthony Richardson, who despite not having a wealth of experience behind him, already holds a first-round talent projection.

Can the Tigers bounce back from their tough losses and take down the Gators?

Florida

2022 Record: 3-2 overall, 0-2 in SEC

Head coach: Billy Napier

Offensive Set: Multiple

Projected starters on Offense:

QB Anthony Richardson

RB Nay'Quon Wright

WR Xzavier Henderson

WR Ricky Pearsall

WR Justin Shorter

TE Dante Zanders

LT Richard Gouraige

LG Ethan White

C Kingsley Eguakun

RG O'Cyrcus Torrence

RT Austin Barber

Defensive Set: Hybrid 4-2-5

Projected starters on Defense:

DE Princely Umanmielen

NT Desmond Watson

DT Gervon Dexter

JACK Brenton Cox Jr.

LB Shemar James

LB Amari Burney

CB Avery Helm

CB Jason Marshall Jr.

STAR Tre'Vez Johnson

S Tre Dean III

S Rashad Torrence

