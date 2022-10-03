Mizzou Tigers Week 6 Opponent Preview: Florida Gators
Coming off of heartbreaking losses to both Auburn and the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers will have their hands full yet again on Saturday when they travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators in the Swamp.
The Gators will are led by new head coach Billy Napier, who is off to a rough 0-2 start in SEC play as well.
Luckily for Napier, who is an offensive-minded head coach, he still has elite quarterback talent at his disposal in Anthony Richardson, who despite not having a wealth of experience behind him, already holds a first-round talent projection.
Can the Tigers bounce back from their tough losses and take down the Gators?
Stick with MizzouSportsTalk.com as we preview the matchup between Florida and Missouri throughout the week.
Florida
2022 Record: 3-2 overall, 0-2 in SEC
Head coach: Billy Napier
Offensive Set: Multiple
Projected starters on Offense:
QB Anthony Richardson
RB Nay'Quon Wright
WR Xzavier Henderson
WR Ricky Pearsall
WR Justin Shorter
TE Dante Zanders
LT Richard Gouraige
LG Ethan White
C Kingsley Eguakun
RG O'Cyrcus Torrence
RT Austin Barber
Defensive Set: Hybrid 4-2-5
Projected starters on Defense:
DE Princely Umanmielen
NT Desmond Watson
DT Gervon Dexter
JACK Brenton Cox Jr.
LB Shemar James
LB Amari Burney
CB Avery Helm
CB Jason Marshall Jr.
STAR Tre'Vez Johnson
S Tre Dean III
S Rashad Torrence
