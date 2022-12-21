QB Gabarri Johnson Signs Letter of Intent with Missouri Tigers

2023 quarterback Gabarri Johnson has officially signed his letter of intent with the Missouri Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers have officially secured a signature from 2023 Lincoln (Tacoma, Wash.) quarterback Gabarri Johnson, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Johnson made his commitment to Mizzou on May 8 after taking his official visit to Columbia on April 29. The Tigers secured his pledge over elite programs like Oregon, Utah, Arkansas, Washington and Washington State. His commitment to Missouri was impressive considering the Tigers steered him away from a pair of elite programs in his home state.

In a pandemic-ridden 2020 season, Johnson still managed to produce. He went 96 of 172 passing for 1515 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. He also added 44 carries for 129 yards and another score.

But in 2021, he hit a different gear.

Johnson went 130 of 207 passing for 2222 yards, 28 touchdowns, and just two interceptions. His rushing saw a significant jump as well, as he had 118 carries for 737 yards and an impressive 15 touchdowns.

Johnson will now look to be the future answer at quarterback for coach Eli Drinkwitz and the Tigers' offense.



Mizzou (6-6) takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5) on Friday in Tampa at the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

