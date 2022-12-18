Mizzou DL Jayden Jernigan Kept Tigers Fans in Mind Amid 'Nonsense' of Transfer Portal

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan made his plans for bowl-season festivities somewhat clear. But his intentions to return for another season to Columbia was something he never had the thought of messing around with.

Missouri Tigers defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan already has some plans in place when Mizzou travels to Tampa Bay to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Friday.

"Personally, I'm gonna say Hard Rock," he said. "I'm a big casino guy ... but that's all I can say."

He made his plans for bowl-season festivities somewhat clear. But his intentions to return for another season to Columbia was something he never had the thought of messing around with.

"Let me go ahead and get that nonsense out," he said. "I don't let that stuff stress me."

Jernigan announced he'd be returning for the 2023 season on Monday, a decision he could've waited to reveal until after the bowl game. But though he has no obligation to the Mizzou faithful, he kept fans in mind when deciding when to reveal he'd be returning to Columbia for another year.

"Truly I just feel like with how the transfer portal is right now, I just wanted to go ahead and let everybody know cause everybody has speculations on every player that there is on any NCAA roster this year," Jernigan said.



Jernigan transferred to Mizzou last offseason after two seasons with the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Experiencing the "mystery" of the portal seemed to factor into his decision.

"It's just all a mystery," he said. "You gonna find out who you have on your team a day before you play."

During the regular season, Jernigan had 13 total tackles (seven solo) and registered his fifth-career sack in the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech, his only of the season.

He'll be looking to finish off his junior season strong against a quality Wake Forest team. Then maybe he'll have some time to hit up the casinos.

