Mizzou 2022 Season Preview: Kentucky Wildcats

The Missouri Tigers aim for revenge over the Kentucky Wildcats after falling short of a signature win on the road last season.

The Missouri Tigers will host the Kentucky Wildcats in Columbia on Saturday to kickoff November, as the two teams will matchup for their 13th all-time meeting.

In the second game last season, the Wildcats pulled away with a 35-28 win over the Tigers in Lexington to build a 8-4 all-time series lead over Mizzou. The teams first met back in 1965 before clashing again in 2012 when the Tigers arrived to the SEC.

The Wildcats entered 2022 with high expectations after a 10-3 record last season and a win over the No. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. But after being ranked as high as No. 7 with hopes of an appearance in the College Football Playoff, Kentucky has lost three of its last four and will be unranked headed into Saturday against Mizzou.

Kentucky Wildcats

2021 Record: 10-3 (5-3 in SEC)

2022 Record: 5-3 (2-3 in SEC)

Head Coach: Mark Stoops - 64-56 record at Kentucky

Stoops got off to a rocky start after being hired as the head coach in 2013 but has had two 10-3 seasons after starting off with three-straight losing seasons in his tenure.

He won the SEC Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading the Wildcats to a 10-3 record and a win over Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Offensive Set: Pro Style

Defensive Set: 3-3-5

The Wildcats have failed to meet expectations on offense this season. Kentucky is averaging the second-fewest yards per game (352.6) and the fourth-fewest points (23.9).

Projected Starters on Offense:

QB Will Levis

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.

WR-X Dane Key

WR-Z Barion Brown

WR-Slot Tayvion Robinson

TE Brenden Bates

LT Kenneth Horsey

LG Jager Burton

C Eli Cox

RG Tashawn Manning

RT Jeremy Flax

Kentucky's strength lies in its defense, as the Wildcats are allowing the third-fewest points (19.9) and fourth-fewest yards (311.3) per game in the SEC.

Projected Starters on Defense:

DE Tre'vonn Rybka

DT Octavious Oxendine

DT Justin Rogers

DE/LB D'Eryk Jackson

WILL: DeAndre Square

SAM: J.J Weaver

CB: Keidron Smith

CB Carrington Valentine

Nickel: Alex Afari Jr.

SS Tyrell Ajian

FS Jordan Lovett

