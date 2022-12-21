OT Logan Reichert Signs Letter of Intent with Missouri Tigers

2023 offensive tackle Logan Reichert has officially signed his letter of intent with the Missouri Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers have officially secured a signature from 2023 Raytown (Kansas City, MO) offensive tackle Logan Reichert, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Reichert, who stands at 6-6, 350 pounds, committed to Mizzou on Sept. 8 after an official visit to Columbia on June 24. He chose the Tigers over programs like Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon, Duke, Florida State, Oklahoma, Nebraska and Michigan, among others.

He was the standalone commitment on the offensive line for the Tigers until Lipscomb Academy (Nashvillie, Tenn) offensive tackle Brandon Solis announced his pledge to Mizzou on Monday.

The Tigers will take all the talent they can get along the offensive line after poor play on offense for all of this past season. In the SEC, Mizzou averaged the fifth-fewest points (25.5), the third-fewest passing yards (212.8) and the fifth-fewest rushing yards (158.2) per contest.

The Tigers (6-6) will take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5) on Friday in Tampa at the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

