Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Reveals Key Steps He Wants WR Luther Burden to Take

Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz wants receiver Luther Burden III to learn how to deal with struggles as he continues to grow.

It’s been an up-and-down year for Missouri Tigers receiver Luther Burden III.

A freshman season that had star-studded expectations has seen its high points but has leveled out with its lows. A 3-4 record for the Tigers hasn’t made this any easier to deal with.

But Burden had arguably his best game of the season in Saturday’s 17-14 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. He caught four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for 10 yards and a touchdown.

There’s no other player who gets used in Mizzou’s offense like Burden does. He now leads the team in total touchdowns (five), which included a punt return for a score.

Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz obviously recognizes the talent but wants Burden to handle the maturation that comes with being in the spotlight.

Said Drinkwitz Tuesday: “I think the biggest thing for Luther is one, understanding that football and life is a process and you’re gonna have to learn to eliminate the outside noise and clutter expectations of people and focus on what you can control.”

Drinkwitz admitted that it’s a process for Burden. In reality, every young and talented player goes through it at one point or another.

“And I think that has become a process for him of ‘hey, I can't worry about the expectations and the outside noise and … all the pressure to perform for others. I've got to continue to work on myself,” Drinkwitz said.

The second thing Drinkwitz wants to see from a Burden is out of the hands of the young receiver but is something that’s a sight for sore eyes regardless: getting healthy.

“The second this is really, really important was the ability to get healthy so he can easily play back to his full potential,” Drinkwitz said. “College football when you get nicked up and you're at 80 percent or 75 percent playing against great players, you don’t look the same.”

Burden has battled the injury bug this season, though it hasn’t forced him to miss a game. The Tigers will need him to keep up the good health while quieting the noise on the road Saturday, as Mizzou will visit the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here