Missouri Tigers vs South Carolina Gamecocks: Week 8 Opponent Preview

The Missouri Tigers take on No. 25 South Carolina this weekend and here's how the Gamecocks look so far in 2022.

The Missouri Tigers finally got over the SEC hump this past weekend by narrowly beating out Vanderbilt to earn their first conference win of the year. Although that was a step in the right direction, Mizzou won't face any more opponents quite as conducive to winning as the Commodores were. This weekend, the level of difficulty will ramp up significantly when they hit the road to take on No. 25 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks broke into the AP rankings on Sunday after a win over Texas A&M in front of a packed house at Williams-Brice Stadium. The crowd noise and environment clearly were a factor in that contest, which doesn't exactly bode well for the Tigers, who have yet to win a road game in 2022. Here's a look at how South Carolina's shaping up as the season heads into Week 9.

South Carolina Gamecocks

2022 Record: 5-2 (2-2 in SEC)

Head coach: Shane Beamer (2nd year at South Carolina)

Offensive Set: Multiple

Returning starters on offense: 7

South Carolina's been a bit of a conundrum this year. The Gamecocks are doing much better than most people thought they'd be, but it's really not because of quarterback Spencer Rattler, who most thought would be their best player. In fact, Rattler's thrown three more interceptions than touchdowns this year (8 INT-5 TD) and has just ten rushing yards on 38 attempts.

South Carolina's trio of running backs has picked up the slack, though. Led by Marshawn Lloyd, the group has accounted for 17 of the Gamecocks' 27 total offensive touchdowns. Lloyd's rushed for over 500 yards this season and will be the man to stop for Missouri on Saturday.

* Denotes returning starter.

Offensive starters:

QB Spencer Rattler

RB Marshawn Lloyd

WR Xavier Legette

WR Jalen Brooks

WR Ahmarean Brown

TE Jaheim Bell

TE Austin Stogner

LT Jaylen Nichols*

LG Vershon Lee*

C Eric Douglas*

RG Jovaughn Gwyn*

RT Dylan Wonnum

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

It's been a roller coaster for the Gamecock defense this season. They gave up over 40 points to each of their first two conference opponents, Georgia and Arkansas, but have since held every team they've faced to under 25 points. It's no secret that Missouri's struggled to score, so they're going to need to pull out all the stops against this improved South Carolina squad.

DE Gilber Edmond

DT Zacch Pickens*

DT Tonka Hemingway

DE Jordan Burch

MLB Sherrod Greene*

WLB Brad Johnson*

CB Marcellas Dial*

CB Darius Rush*

NB Cam Smith*

S Nick Emmanwori

S Devonni Reed

