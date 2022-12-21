WR Marquis Johnson Signs Letter of Intent with Missouri Tigers

2023 receiver Marquis Johnson has officially signed his letter of intent with the Missouri Tigers.

The Missouri Tigers have officially secured a signature from 2023 Dickinson (TX) receiver Marquis Johnson, who signed his letter of intent during Early Signing Day on Wednesday.

Johnson, who stands at 5-11 and 176 pounds, made an official visit to Columbia on June 10. He clearly liked what he saw, as he announced his commitment to Mizzou just three days later on June 13. He chose the Tigers over programs like Houston, Indiana, Arkansas, Utah, UTSA and Washington State.

Johnson spoke exclusively with MizzouSportsTalk.com back in June and discussed his father's connection to Mizzou.

"He went to Missouri for three years," Johnson told MizzouSportsTalk.com. "He was a two-year starter. My dad is Domonique Johnson. He played corner for two years at Mizzou, and then he transferred to Jackson State. He had the opportunity to go to the NFL, and he did. He played for six years.”

In 2021, Johnson had 11 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns. He added 11 carries for 125 yards and another score while also returning a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Mizzou (6-6) takes on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-5) on Friday in Tampa at the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here