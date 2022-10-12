Mizzou WR Mekhi Miller Receives Praise from Dominic Lovett: 'Remember the Name'

Missouri Tigers receiver Mekhi Miller is slowly creating a name for himself, and fellow pass-catcher Dominic Lovett is making sure he gets recognized for it.

Missouri Tigers receiver Mekhi Miller isn't a name easily recognized in a Mizzou receiving room that includes guys like Dominic Lovett, Luther Burden III, Barrett Banister, Tauskie Dove, and Mookie Cooper.

Entering Saturday's matchup in The Swamp against the Florida Gators, he had just one catch for 17 yards, a reception that came in the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech.

There's no hiding from the reality that everyone on the bench obviously wants to get playing time. And against Florida, that's exactly what Miller got as Burden exited due to injury. Lovett entered the game banged up from the loss to the Georgia Bulldogs as well.

Miller finished with two catches for 38 yards in what turned out to be a disappointing 24-17 loss to the Gators. Not exactly eye-popping numbers, but it's his mature leadership and approach as a freshman that should be drawing the attention.

"If I'm not getting enough playing time or I'm not getting the playing time I want, I still got to be a great teammate," Miller said Tuesday. "I can't be selfish, I can't get down in the dumps and just bring everybody else down. I gotta motivate my teammates as well as myself. So I just gotta be a great teammate."

Lovett, the second-leading receiver in the SEC (499), made sure to acknowledge Miller's ability to come in and have an impact on a struggling Mizzou offense. Despite the shortcomings of the unit, Lovett emphasized the importance of keeping things positive as well.

“For him not to pout and be ready, and when he came in, he made plays, I was proud of him,” Lovett said. “I told him, ‘Keep your head on and just keep doing what you’re doing, head down and smile, smile. Smiling is a big thing; being happy is a part of the game.”

Miller still has a ways to go before making a consistent impact in a crowded and talented receiving room. But Lovett is choosing to jump on the hype train early and seems to be inviting others to do the same.

“He’s always ready for the next challenge,” Lovett said. “That was just a resemblance of how he prepares when his number is called; he’s gonna make a play. Remember that name. Remember that name.”

The Tigers are on a bye Saturday but will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, Oct. 22.

