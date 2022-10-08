Tigers WR Luther Burden Exits Game Against Florida With Injury

Burden was injured on a completion from Cook and helped into the medical tent on the sideline.

The Missouri Tigers came into their game with the Florida Gators looking to bounce back after a near upset of the Georgia Bulldogs.

To do so, though, they would have to be much more consistent on offense and finish off drives. While they rely heavily on the run game, quarterback Brady Cook has shown flashes of his ability to lead the offense.

Cook has a plethora of weapons to work with in both the backfield and out wide, especially the duo of receivers Dominic Lovett and Luther Burden III. Both Lovett and Burden were banged up with ankle injuries coming into the game with Florida but were cleared to play.

In the third quarter though, Burden caught a pass from Cook and went down after the play in obvious pain. He was helped off the field and appeared to be unable to put any weight on his ankle.

Prior to his exit Burden was Cook's favorite target, leading the Tigers with six targets. He recorded five catches for 20 yards. Burden is an integral part of the Tiger offense and despite his injury against Georgia, was showing why against the Gators.

If he is unable to return for the Tigers it will be a big blow for an offense that will need every ounce of firepower to topple the Gators on the road and pick up their first win in SEC play.

This is an developing story and updates will be made available as they are released.

