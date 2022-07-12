Does Missouri Have A No. 1 WR Entering 2022?

The Tigers are coming off a limited season in the passing attack after trusting their game to carry the load

If Missouri is looking to improve its offense in 2022, it must look toward the pass. Last season, the Tigers relied heavily on the legs of running back Tyler Badie to carry the load offensively.

He's now with the Baltimore Ravens, leaving a gap in the backfield entering a new season. Former starter quarterback Connor Bazelak is also gone, having elected to enter the transfer portal after mixed results in his second season.

Regardless of which direction third-year coach Eli Drinkwitz goes in under center, Mizzou needs better play from its receivers. Last season, the Tigers ranked ninth among all SEC in passing but finished 11th in touchdowns with 19.

How does one build off a mundane season? It starts by finding a go-to target. For now, it's hard to imagine anyone but Tauskie Dove taking over the role of WR No. 1 for the start of the campaign.

A native of Texas, Dove served as Bazelak's top weapon in the passing game early on. He was one of two Tigers to finish with at least 35 catches and 500 yards on the season. While senior Keke Chism led the team in catches (41), Dove led the team in yards (576).

One thing that Drinkwitz will need to expand on with Dove his red zone consistency. Last season, the rising senior was one of two Tigers to finish with at least 25 catches and zero touchdowns. Since the end of the year, Dove has been considered one of the risers of the spring practice.

The other receiver without a score is Dominic Lovett, perhaps the team's most underappreciated weapon. Playing in every game last fall, the then-freshman recorded 26 catches for 173 yards. He works best in short-yardage plays and often saw most of his catches come on early downs to set up the run.

While Chism is off to the pros, senior Barrett Banister is looking for one final season to prove he's the guy. In his fifth college season, Banister had 31 catches for 226 yards and a touchdown. And while his stat line might not wow scouts, his leadership and locker room presence should.

The Tigers aren't done with just the two prospects up top. Drinkwitz spent the offense looking at junior colleges for prospects with potential that added an extra layer to the passing attack. Both Micah Manning and Demariyon 'Peanut' Houston could be early options for the title of receiver No. 3.

Manning, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, pledge his commitment after developing into one of the top young prospects from the JC level. Houston, a transfer from Hutchinson Community College, finished last season with 19 catches for 280 yards in the Blue Devils' offense.

Other prospects simply could use a season to adjust to SEC speed. Take Mookie Cooper for instance. Last season as a redshirt freshman, he recorded 17 catches for 191 yards and a touchdown in nine games. Who's to say that Year 2 in Columbia isn't a promising one?

Incoming freshman Luther Burden is the name to remember by the season's end. And make no mistake, Drinkwitz can and should be looking to start him Week 1 against Louisiana Tech after his breakout senior season at Cardinal Ritter High School in East St. Louis, Ill.

Last season, Burden recorded 71 receptions for 1,174 yards and 20 touchdowns on the way to becoming SI All-American's No. 14 player for the 2022 class. Burden shocked the recruiting world when he announced he'd stay closer to home to play for the Tigers than test his like at power programs such as Georgia, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Other freshmen such as Ja’Marion Wayne and Mekhi Miller should push this spring for more reps, but they'll have to beat out the veterans. Much is still unknown with Zach Hahn and Logan Muckey, who have seen little to no action since arriving in Columbia.

The Tigers are limited at running back in terms of production. At receiver, he's questions surrounding the status of each player, but the abundance of potential gives Drinkwitz's options starting Week 1 against the Bulldogs.

