Mizzou Coach Eli Drinkwitz Reveals He Had Plans for QB Sam Horn vs. Vanderbilt

Missouri Tigers quarterback Sam Horn was apparently a part of the offensive plan against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Missouri Tigers picked up a much-needed 17-14 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, their first SEC victory of the season.

Despite the win, the Mizzou offense struggled mightily, posting just 17 points against a defense that has allowed the seventh-most points per game this season (36.6).

It's safe to say that Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz expected more from his offense in the second half after holding a 17-0 lead at halftime. This was evident after the game, as he admitted he had plans for third-string freshman quarterback Sam Horn to get some playing time, showing that Drinkwitz potentially expected a blowout win at home.

"Yeah I did," Drinkwitz said of his plans to get Horn in the game. "Well, I thought at the 17-0 mark we were gonna potentially get a couple of scores in the third quarter and then have a chance to play him. But the best-laid plans of mice and men I think kind of played out there."

The Commodores held Mizzou scoreless in the second half and made it a three-point game after an 80-yard touchdown with under four minutes left in the game.

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook finished just 17 of 25 passing for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Cook remains the starter, but it's clear that Horn's opportunity for snaps remains an option if the game is a blowout.

"We had talked about getting him in early ... but just didn't feel the scenario played out the way we wanted it to," Drinkwitz said.

Horn, a product of Lawrenceville, GA, has yet to attempt a pass this season but could potentially have his shot to get a feel for the game later in the campaign.

The Tigers will visit the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks (5-2) on Saturday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

