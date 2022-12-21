Mizzou Flips & Signs 2023 DL Sam Williams From Wake Forest on Early Signing Day

The Missouri Tigers have secured a flip from the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, who they play on Friday.

As Early Signing Day rolls on Wednesday, the Missouri Tigers continue to benefit.

Mizzou landed a commitment flip and signature from Callaway (Hogansville, GA) defensive lineman Sam Williams, who de-committed from Wake Forest on Monday.

The Tigers secured Williams over programs like Colorado, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Stanford, West Virginia, UAB, Troy, South Alabama and more. He also unofficially visited the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens.

Williams, who stands at 6-3, 260 pounds, chose the Tigers over programs within his home state, which is a significant win for defensive coordinator Blake Baker and company considering they managed to flip on Early Signing Day.

Williams could've stayed home by chosing Georgia State or Georgia Tech, both of which are only about a 50-minute drive from his high school in Hogansville. But he clearly liked what he saw in Columbia.

Coincidentally, his flip from Wake Forest to Mizzou comes right before the two teams get set to play one another on Friday, as the Tigers (6-6) will take on the Demon Deacons (7-5) in Tampa at the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

