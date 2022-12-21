CB Shamar McNeil Officially Signs With Missouri Tigers

The Tigers are adding Shamar McNeil to an already elite room of corners.

The Missouri Tigers saw a defensive resurgence this season in their first year under defensive coordinator Blake Baker. Their dominance on defense earned Baker a three-year extension during the season.

Helping lead the defense was the elite cornerback duo of Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., both of which have announced their intent to return to Missouri for the 2023 season.

Safe to say, cornerback is not an area that the Tigers are hurting for talent. That being said, they added another talented corner on Wednesday as Shamar McNeil signed his letter of intent.

McNeil, a 6-3, 175-pound corner out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, FL, is one of the tallest cornerback recruits in the state of Florida. He held offers from 13 other programs, including Temple, Rutgers, Florida Atlantic and Florida International, among others.

Adding McNeil is a huge get for Baker and the rest of the Missouri staff, as he adds depth to a group that is already one of the best in the country. If he can develop under Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw, McNeil has the potential to become the next great Missouri corner.

