Defensive Minded Tigers Lead Gamecocks at Half

Defensive Minded Tigers Lead Gamecocks 17-7 at Half

The Tigers take on the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina for this year's Mayor's Cup on Saturday.
The Missouri Tigers face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. The winner gets the Mayor's Cup since both flagship schools are located in Columbia of their respective state.

The Gamecocks are trying to win their first game as a ranked team in five years and continue its longest SEC winning streak while the Tigers are simply trying to get to .500 on the year.

South Carolina won the toss to open the game but elected to defer, giving the Tigers the ball first. Mizzou could get nothing going offensively and went three-and-out in its first drive.

South Carolina didn't do much better with just five offensive plays before being forced to punt.

But the Tigers found a little something in their next opportunity, a 15-play, 96-yard drive that took just short of seven minutes off the clock.

Tigers' quarterback Brady Cook carried the ball three yards to the end zone. Cook was 6-of-6 for 54 yards on the drive as the Gamecocks defense seemed confused defensively at times.

The Gamecocks were finally able to get on the board with a touchdown late in the half as quarterback Spencer Rattler carried the ball in from seven yards out.

The Tigers' offense dominated the first half with two touchdowns - the Cook carry and another from Cody Schrader - and a field goal to go along with 254 yards of offense.

Cook has thrown for 153 yards on 12-of-16 passing and leads all rushers with 42 yards. Dominic Lovett leads all Tigers receivers with 109 yards on 7 catches.

If the Tigers can hold on and continue to play aggressive offense as they've done in the first half, they'll be flying home at .500.

