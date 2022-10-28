'Brothers': Mizzou DB Dreyden Norwood Details Which Teammates Have Helped Him Most

Missouri Tigers freshman defensive back Dreyden Norwood is coming into his own this season with the help of some teammates.

Brotherhood and connection have been two on- and off-the-field focal points for a Missouri Tigers defense that has played above expectations this season. The Tigers have allowed 26 points or less in the last five games and are allowing the fourth-fewest yards per game (326.4) in the SEC

Freshman defensive back Dreyden Norwood has made his way into the fold but is still trying to find his footing. Totaling eight tackles, he's appeared in five games on defense this season but has started to catch a groove as of late. Norwood's first two pass deflections this season have come in the last two games against the Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores, respectively.

It's been an adjustment period for Norwood headed into Saturday's tough road game against the No. 25 South Carolina Gamecocks, but he said Tuesday its defensive backs Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Kris Abrams-Draine that have been "brothers" for him as he continues to find his comfort zone.

"They've helped me out a lot. I look at them as both like brothers," Norwood said. " ... Really just watching those two I feel (has) helped me out a lot because they compete hard and we all just compete and (it) makes each other better in practice."



Abrams-Draine and Rakestraw are one and two on the team with eight and six passes defended, respectively. Rakestraw also has one interception this season.

There might not be two better teammates for Norwood to learn from on the roster. Luckily, he said he's been continuing the learning process with them off the field as well.

"They both help me out with just watching film, technique, and stuff like that at practice," Norwood said. " ... Usually we just watch the receivers' releases just play tendencies and what we'll get out of formations and things like that."



The Mizzou secondary could find itself down early if the offense continues its sputtering and inconsistent play. But the connection and growth the defense has shown will give the Tigers a chance at the upset, as Norwood will look to play a factor for the third straight game.

The Tigers and Gamecocks kickoff at 4 p.m. ET from Williams-Brice Stadium.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here