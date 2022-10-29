'It Feels Good When Everybody's Eating': Tigers WR Dominic Lovett on Luther Burden's Success

While the Missouri Tigers haven't exactly been world beaters on offense this season, flashing at times but overall an inconsistent unit, they do feature one of the best receivers in the SEC.

Dominic Lovett, who is 4th in the SEC with 411 receiving yards, has been one of Missouri's lone bright spots offensively. However, while Lovett has been quarterback Brady Cook's favorite target, he took a backseat to another receiver in Missouri's 17-14 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Against Vanderbilt Lovett only had four receptions for 12 yards, while freshman Luther Burden III had four receptions for a team-high 67 yards and a touchdown, adding a 10-yard rushing touchdown which made him responsible for both of Missouri's touchdowns.

Despite not being as involved in the Tigers' win over Vanderbilt, Lovett was excited to see Burden have a good game.

"It just feels good when everybody's eating," Lovett said. "You can see your brother scoring a touchdown, him getting up and hyping up the crowd. It's just a moment you have to live in and you can't take it for granted."

"When Luther was out there doing his thing I was proud of him, I couldn't do anything but smile and laugh."

As the Missouri offense seems to be finally finding its footing, it's clear that the duo of Lovett and Burden will lead the way in doing so, with both more than happy to watch other players succeed.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here