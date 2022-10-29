Skip to main content

'It Feels Good When Everybody's Eating': Tigers WR Dominic Lovett on Luther Burden's Success

Dominic Lovett shares his reaction to Luther Burden's big game in Missouri's win over Vanderbilt.

While the Missouri Tigers haven't exactly been world beaters on offense this season, flashing at times but overall an inconsistent unit, they do feature one of the best receivers in the SEC. 

Dominic Lovett, who is 4th in the SEC with 411 receiving yards, has been one of Missouri's lone bright spots offensively. However, while Lovett has been quarterback Brady Cook's favorite target, he took a backseat to another receiver in Missouri's 17-14 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. 

Against Vanderbilt Lovett only had four receptions for 12 yards, while freshman Luther Burden III had four receptions for a team-high 67 yards and a touchdown, adding a 10-yard rushing touchdown which made him responsible for both of Missouri's touchdowns. 

Despite not being as involved in the Tigers' win over Vanderbilt, Lovett was excited to see Burden have a good game. 

"It just feels good when everybody's eating," Lovett said. "You can see your brother scoring a touchdown, him getting up and hyping up the crowd. It's just a moment you have to live in and you can't take it for granted." 

"When Luther was out there doing his thing I was proud of him, I couldn't do anything but smile and laugh."

As the Missouri offense seems to be finally finding its footing, it's clear that the duo of Lovett and Burden will lead the way in doing so, with both more than happy to watch other players succeed. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

In This Article (1)

Missouri Tigers
Missouri Tigers

Luther Burden
Football

'It Feels Good When Everybody's Eating': Tigers WR Dominic Lovett on Luther Burden's Success

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19280392
Football

Mizzou QB Brady Cook on Mindset vs. South Carolina: 'Start Fast, Play Fast'

By Zach Dimmitt
Dreyden Norwood
Football

'Brothers': Mizzou DB Dreyden Norwood Details Which Teammates Have Helped Him Most

By Zach Dimmitt
luther burden III qqq
Football

Fan Nation SEC Week 9 Game Predictions

By Matthew Postins
Realus George Jr.
Football

Missouri DL Realus George Jr.: Tigers Defense 'Having Fun' Improving Every Week

By Connor Zimmerlee
USATSI_19198298
Football

Missouri Tigers DL Coleman Working Like an NFL Lineman

By Collier Logan
Cornerback Cam Smith South Carolina - Missouri player is Tauskie Dove - photo 2021
Football

South Carolina Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri Tigers

By Collier Logan
Serigne Tounkara
Football

Mizzou Lands Commitment From Texas DL Serigne Tounkara

By Matt Galatzan
KRIS ABRAMS DRAINE
Football

Mizzou DB Kris Abrams-Draine Reveals Key to Defense’s Success; Secret Connection?

By Zach Dimmitt