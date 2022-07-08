Way-Too-Early 2022 Game Predictions: Georgia at Missouri

Can the Tigers pull off the upset of the year by knocking off the defending National Champion Bulldogs?

A college football program looking to take a major step forward can often do so by way of a hallmark victory. After Missouri went 25-23 during the past four seasons, including 15-19 within Southeastern Conference (SEC) play during the same timespan, the direction of the program would likely change with a win over Georgia.

Coming off the road game at Auburn the Saturday beforehand, the Tigers have the Bulldogs on their home turf inside Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1. The game against the Bulldogs will be the second SEC game in a row for Missouri that finishes with a road trip to Florida on Oct. 8.

Look for the Tigers to attempt trick plays, unusual offensive formations, and be aggressive on defense to try and defeat the Bulldogs.

Now, onto the Mizzou Sports Talk staff predictions.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor/Publisher

This will be the biggest test for the Tigers yet in 2022, with the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs heading to Columbia. Are the Tigers ready for the challenge?

At this point, not yet. But they are getting closer.

Still, the Bulldogs are too talented and deep across the board. The Tigers could hang tough in the first half, but Georgia should run away with this one by the fourth quarter.

Georiga 38 Missouri 13

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Missouri is hitting the midseason mark of what hopes to be a better year. Maybe Jack Abraham proves he's worthy of being the starter and that age is simply a number. Recruiting is as well. The Bulldogs once again owned the recruiting trail and brought back quarterback Stetson Bennett, running back Kenny McIntosh and tight end Brock Bowers.

Brock Vandagriff is starting by the fourth quarter. To be fair, he could be doing that often this fall.

Georgia 41, Missouri 10

Michael Gresser

This is a "prove it" year for Eli Drinkwitz in his third year as the head coach of Mizzou. After back-to-back losing seasons, the Tigers have to show progress in year three. There are manageable games on the schedule for the Tigers. Their game at home versus the reigning national champion is not one of those manageable games. The swallowing Georgia defense will not provide Mizzou the chance to get a spark on offense.

Georgia 36, Mizzou 10

Connor Zimmerlee

The second game in a tough three game gauntlet for the Missouri Tigers sees them host the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 5. The Tigers have made strides of improvement and should be much more competitive across the board in 2022, but the reigning champions are likely to reach the SEC title game once again. Missouri keeps this one close for as long as they can but ultimately the Bulldogs will be too much to handle.

Georgia 41 Missouri 24

Brian Smith - Recruiting Analyst

Missouri will come out firing. Trick plays from the offense, and aggressive play calling will be the norm on both sides of the football for the Tigers. Through at least halftime, this will be a competitive game.

The second half will be much more difficult, as Georgia’s massive offensive line and talented running backs slowly wear down the front seven of the Tigers. Georgia pulls away late to seal the victory.

Georgia 34 Missouri 17

