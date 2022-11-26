Tigers Put Together Most Complete Performance of Season In 29-27 Arkansas Win

With bowl eligibility on the line, the Tigers put together their best game of the season in a win against Arkansas.

The strength of the Missouri Tigers this season was undoubtedly the defense, a unit that was one of the best in college football. However, down the final stretch of the season, the offense finally showed signs of life.

In their 29-27 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Tigers' growth on offense was on full display. It isn't unreasonable to assume that if this game occurred earlier in the season that the Tigers' offense would have let down a strong defensive outing.

Instead, quarterback Brady Cook led a Tigers offense that absolutely shredded the Arkansas defense over four quarters. Cook put together his best performance of the season, completing 61.5 percent of his passes for 242 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

In total, the Tigers recorded 468 yards of total offense, of which Cook was responsible for 380. Not to be outdone, though, the Tigers' defense was just as dominant in the win.

They held the Razorbacks to 325 yards of total offense, while KJ Jefferson only recorded 250 yards of offense with three touchdowns himself.

At the most crucial moment of their season, needing a win for bowl eligibility, the Tigers played their most complete game of the season. Both the offense and defense played complementary football in arguably their best game of the season.

Now, they turn their attention toward their bowl game and eventually the offseason that follows. No, the season wasn't as successful as the Tigers would have ultimately liked but they showed how close they are.

If they can continue the growth on offense shown over their final three games and the defense takes another step in year two under Blake Baker, then watch out for this Missouri team in 2023.

