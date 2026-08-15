Missouri Transfer Chris Graves Jr. Ready to Make an Impact in Tigers Secondary

The Missouri Tigers’ defensive back room added Chris Graves Jr., a transfer from the University of Mississippi. The 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback was listed as a three-star transfer by 247Sports. Graves spent three seasons with the Rebels before making his way into a Tigers uniform.

Over that span, Graves tallied 61 tackles, including 41 solo tackles. His SEC experience, along with his production during his time at Ole Miss, has made him a valuable addition to Missouri’s cornerback room.

He is equipped with a high motor, while his lengthy frame allows him to be disruptive against receivers in press-man or off coverage. He isn’t the only former Rebel transferring into Missouri’s program. Quarterback Austin Simmons and wide receiver Cayden Lee are also coming in from Ole Miss.

“I'll say it makes me a lot more comfortable knowing that I got past teammates here by my side, even though they're on the opposite side of the ball,” Graves told reporters on Friday when asked what it is like playing alongside his teammates but at a new school.

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Chris Graves Jr. (32) reacts after a pass breakup during the third quarter against the LSU Tigers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Graves’ profile fits more of an athletic, coverage-oriented cornerback, he doesn’t shy away from physicality. That was evident in his 33 tackles in 2025, including eight against Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinal. When asked what has stood out about Missouri’s secondary, physicality was an attribute he praised.

“Secondary is physical. We talk a lot. We are all on the same page for the most part. Experienced guys. When you have experienced guys, make it kind of easy,” Graves said.

As a transfer, a player is entering a program he may not initially be comfortable with, surrounded by players and coaches with whom he has yet to build relationships or chemistry. For some players, getting comfortable takes time, but that hasn’t been the case for Graves. He noted that it didn’t take long for him to adjust.

“They welcomed me with open arms, so I got acclimated real quick. They’re great teammates and great coaches,” Graves said.

This may be Graves’ first year at Missouri, but the Tigers are looking for him to play a significant role not only in the secondary but across the defense as a whole. All eyes will be on Graves to see what kind of impact he can make for Missouri this upcoming season.

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