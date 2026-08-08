Austin Simmons Talks Relationships With Matt Zollers, Garrett Riley, Chip Lindsey

The Missouri offense is welcoming Austin Simmons, a quarterback transfer from the University of Mississippi. It didn’t take long for Simmons to earn the starting spot for the Tigers. As a transfer and starting quarterback, a big part of the process is building relationships and chemistry with a new program.

Simmons isn’t the only new face in the program. Garrett Riley joined head coach Eli Drinkwitz’s staff ahead of the 2026 season as the Tigers’ quarterbacks coach. When Simmons was asked about working with Riley, he praised his coach’s composure.

“He's really calm. He's one of those guys that really just talks to you normally off the field. He's not really that guy that really just gets up in your face. He's more like a father figure. He's one of those guys that can really just have a calm conversation,” Simmons said.

Quarterback Matt Zollers was thrown into the fire last season after injuries plagued the Missouri quarterback room. In the transfer portal era of college football, he decided to stick with Missouri rather than go elsewhere. One thing that really impressed Simmons about Zollers was his arm strength.

“The guy can throw the piss out of the ball. I'll tell you that right now. I haven't seen a guy that can really zip the ball down the field like he can. The other day during summer, he just zipped the ball 70 yards trying to hit the crossbar, kind of randomly down the field. So he's a really great guy. He takes everything personally. He's really just trying to get better each and every day,” Simmons said.

Chip Lindsey was hired in December to serve as the Tigers’ new offensive coordinator. When asked what it has been like working with Lindsey, Simmons said Lindsey’s offense is similar to one he has run before.

"It's really similar to the offense I ran in high school. So definitely, there's some similarities and all that stuff, especially the way he calls plays. My dad was my office coordinator, so I guess he picked up some stuff from him. But it's pretty cool. It's something similar to what I've grown up with," Simmons said.

Simmons believes Lindsey’s ability to attack downfield, paired with the talent in the receiving room, could lead to fireworks for the Tigers’ offense.

“Coach Lindsey, he's definitely going to be a more of a guy that pushes the ball downfield, and you can definitely see him from our receiver room. We all have the capability and the special ability to make plays down the field. Especially with Donovan, Caleb Goodie, all those guys. It's just really explosive. I think we have a chance to be special this year,” Simmons said.

There are a handful of new faces, from players to coaches, who will make their Tigers debuts this season. Eyes will be on Simmons and how he can lead the Missouri offense this year as the season approaches.

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