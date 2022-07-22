Skip to main content

Priority WR Joshua Manning Commits To Missouri

Eliah Drinkwitz added a big-time playmaker to the Tigers 2023 class

Eliah Drinkwitz has done it again.

Less than a month after his visit to Columbia Lee's Summit (MO) wide receiver Joshua Manning has announced his commitment to the Missouri Tigers.

Manning chose the Tigers over Kansas State, Iowa State, Nebraska, and many other Power 5 offers, including Arkansas, Iowa State, Notre Dame, Stanford, California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan Stae, Minnesota, Northwestern, Vanderbilt and Washington.

Manning had originally announced his commitment for July 3, but elected to postpone it.  

A true deep threat with track-star type speed, Manning is a three sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field. 

As a junior, Manning finished second in the Missouri Class 5 state chamionships in both long jump and triple jump, while running an 11.15 100-meter dash and a 22.21 200-meter dash.

On the football field, Manning had 69 catches for 900 yards and 11 touchdowns, and ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards. He was also a threat on special teams, averaging 42 yards on seven kick returns, with an 85-yard touchdown to his name. 

Manning now becomes the eighth commitment of the 2023 class for Drinkwitz, as well as the third receiver, joining Cahokia (East Saint Louis, IL) product, Nicholas Deloach, and Dickinson (TX) speedster Marquis Johnson. 

He is also now the sixth offensive commitment of the class, with four of the other five coming at skill positions, and the other, Gabarri Johnson, a quarterback.

