Missouri Tigers Week 8 Preview: South Carolina Gamecocks

Coming off the game against Vanderbilt , the Missouri Tigers look ahead to a worthy Week 8 opponent in South Carolina.

The Tigers faced off against the Gamecocks during the 2021 season, winning 31-28 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. This year's matchup with the Gamecocks is a measuring stick as both programs are trying to build their respective programs within the always difficult SEC East.

This game could be a momentum swing after likely beating Vanderbilt but coming off a three-game stretch of Auburn, Georgia and Florida. Thus, a Week 8 road win would is going to be pivotal for the Tigers.

South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season, where they went 3-5 in SEC games. The Gamecocks earned a spot in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, where they defeated North Carolina, 38-21.

That's the same record that South Carolina secured in 2018, the last season that the Gamecocks last won more games than they lost.

South Carolina Gamecocks

2021 Record: 7-6 (3-5 in SEC)

Head coach: Shane Beamer (2nd year at South Carolina)

Offensive Set: Multiple

Returning starters on offense: 7

The Gamecocks return their entire starting offensive line from last season, along with their top passer in Luke Doty, who will be competing with Oklahoma transfer Spencer Rattler for the starting job. South Carolina also has its top three receivers from last season back, led by Josh Vann.

If awarded the starting QB position, Rattler is expected to shake up the SEC with his unique passing ability and athleticism.

* Denotes returning starter.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Spencer Rattler

RB Christian Beal-Smith

WR Josh Vann*

WR Antwane Wells

WR Dakereon Joyner*

TE Jaheim Bell

LT Jaylen Nichols*

LG Vershon Lee*

C Eric Douglas*

RG Jovaughn Gwyn*

RT Tyshawn Wannamaker*

Defensive Set: 4-2-5

Seven starters return to South Carolina’s defense, including linebacker Brad Johnson, the second leading tackler for the Gamecocks with 74, plus four tackles for loss and an interception.

Four of five starters return in the secondary, and that’s the unit that excelled in 2021.. The pass defense ranked No. 7 in the nation by allowing just 180.8 yards per game, while also intercepting 15 passes, good for No. 14 in the nation.

DE Jordan Strachan

DT Zacch Pickens*

DT Alex Huntley

DE Jordan Burch

MLB Sherrod Greene*

WLB Brad Johnson*

CB Marcellas Dial*

CB Darius Rush*

NB Cam Smith*

S R.J. Roderick*

S Devonni Reed

