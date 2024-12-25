Mizzou 2024 in Review: Athlete of the Year
Perhaps no one captured more what it means to be a Missouri Tiger than Brady Cook in 2024. He wasn't perfect, nor was the entire season for Missouri football.
But, his struggles and injuries made his successes all the more unpredictable and deserving.
From his return to the hospital and an ankle injury to defeat Auburn, to his 30-yard game-winning rushing touchdown in his final game at Faurot Field, Cook was a hero for the Tigers in multiple cruical moments.
“For all the criticism that young man takes, 12 sure would die on that field for everybody," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Missouri's win over Auburn. "For him to be out there and put his body on the line for us is incredible and should be inspiring everybody that watched it today.”
No one was more pained than Cook himself that he had to miss two games in his final season. Especially Missouri's first game against rival Oklahoma, a matchup Cook had many fond memories of watching as a child.
"Brady Cook, he's my best friend," quarterback Drew Pyne said after filling in for an injured Cook against Oklahoma. "He's been dying to play in this game his whole life. ... I told him I'd do everything I could to win that game for him."
Only time will tell, but it feels that when Brady Cook is remembered years down the line, people won't only think of his successes. They'll think of the growing and physical pains he played through during his first year as a starter in 2022, experiencing a shoulder injury. How so little of the fanbase believed in him before a remarkable performance against Kansas State 2023, which he also played through an injury during.
The context of his failures, injuries and rough moments are what made his succesful performances all the more memorable. Even if the memories of his fourth-and-17 throw against Florida, or his multiple game-winning drives in 2024 fade, the way he lifted program will always remain clear.
"When I committed here, it was a lot of uncertainty around the program, [the] coaching staff [change], just a lot of uncertainty," Cook said in a press conference at the end of the regular sesaon. "And I had a vision. I believed it. I could see it."
This story is the first in a story of series reviewing the 2024 calendar year for Missouri athletics.