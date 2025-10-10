Stopping Simpson Tops List of Storylines to Watch for Mizzou's Game Against Alabama
Stopping Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson needs to be at the top of the to-do list for the Missouri Tigers heading into its game against the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
Simpson is a talented pocket passer with the athletecism to compliment it, making him a well-rounded challenge for any opposing defense. He'll likely be the focal point of whatever Missouri's defensive game plan is on Saturday.
In general, the Tigers have a unique challenge ahead of them, one that should show the country what type of team they really are. The same could be said for the Crimson Tide, but they do have a few big wins to their name already, such as Georgia and Vanderbilt.
Here are three storylines to watch during Missouri's Week 7 battle against Alabama.
1. Can Mizzou's secondary stop Simpson?
The talk of the town leading up to this showdown on Saturday has revolved around Alabama's quarterback, and for good reason. He's arguably been the best quarterback in the country this season and was not a household name before it.
Simpson has diced up mutliple high-level defenses this season, including the Commodores and Georgia Bulldogs. He threw his first interception of the entire season against Vanderbilt in Week 6 and has shown minimal ability to turn the ball over outside of that.
He primarily succeeds while throwing against zone coverage, finding small holes where he can pick the defense apart. It's becoming a staple of his game so far this season, along with his athletecism and ability to evade pressure.
"His ability to make off-schedule plays, maneuver in the pocket, be accurate with the football," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Tuesday. "There's zero doubt he knows how to attack Cover 2. He does a really good job at that."
Simpson is by far the best and most unique test the Tigers have faced at quarterback so far this season. Missouri's secondary has also struggled at multiple moments all season, which might strike fear into that group.
That's going to make applying pressure on Simpson the most important task of the game. The Tiger defensive front, featuring Zion Young, Damon Wilson, Chris McClellan and other versatile pass-rushers, will have to apply as much pressure as they can on the opposing offensive line and Simpson, to force him into bad decisions.
2. Can the offensive line give Pribula time?
In the same way that Simpson thrives off the success and protection of his sturdy offensive line, Pribula will need time to deliver the throws he's consistently been making. Cutting out some of the bad throws he's made over the last few weeks will be equally important, but he'll need time from his front five to be secure in the pocket.
Staying calm in the pocket is something that's been a concern for Pribula so far this season. He very clearly looks uncomfortable and jittery in multiple situations, but not all of that falls back on him. He's been pressured multiple times this season, especially early in the year, but Pribula still feels his antsiness is just an initial reaction to pressure.
"[The] overarching theme is just staying calm, trusting your protection and keeping your eyes down the field," Pribula said on Tuesday.
The offensive line will be facing a respectable Alabama pass rush that features defensive ends LT Overton and Yhonzae Pierre, along with defensive tackle Tim Keenan. It's a powerful and athletic group that will pose a threat to the Tiger offensive front, a threat that has to be mitigated in order for Missouri to find offensive success and score some points.
3. The turnover battle
Neither of these teams is super turnover-prone, but the Crimson Tide does have the best turnover margin in the entire country and plus 1.8. Missouri is far down the list at No. 93, with a margin of minus-0.5. That's mainly in part to Pribula's three interceptions that haven't really changed any games until this point, but that doesn't make it not noticeable.
Turnovers have yet to be a big issue for the Tigers, but Alabama is a team that can force them. Missouri also hasn't forced many of its own and Saturday would be a great time to change that.
Statistically, the turnovers are one area where Alabama has a clear advantage. Whether it's forcing them or simply not committing them, Alabama is good at taking the ball away from its opponent and keeping it in its own hands. If Pribula throws an interception or two or the Crimson Tide defense manages to force a fumble, that could easily create a turning point in the game.