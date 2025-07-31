Mizzou Players Share the Story Behind Their Jersey Numbers
For some players, jersey numbers mean much more than just a way to identify them. Some numbers have been passed down through families for decades, as is the case for some Missouri football players. For others, wearing a number made iconic by a Tiger great comes with the burden of high expectations.
Ahead of the 2025 season, Missouri On SI asked a few Tigers the reason behind their jersey number, plus asked assistant coaches what number they wore during their playing career and why. Here's the stories behind their numbers.
Kevin Coleman Jr., No. 3
Coleman has wore the number ever since he started playing football around 8 years old, and it holds a special meaning for him.
When Coleman started playing football around 8 years old, his father created a slogan, often reminding him he was playing not just for himself, but "team 3," representing the three most important things in his life: God, angels and his family.
The person who inspired the slogan was an angel, his brother Rashaad, who died as a toddler from gun violence when Coleman was just 5. Honoring his brother is a main source of motivation for Coleman on the field.
"That's why he plays with a lot of passion, because his brother passed," Coleman's father said. "That was the outlet. I used to always tell him, that's where you can let things go at. That's where you let your anger out, down there on the field."
Ahmad Hardy, No. 29
"Because of my uncle. He played at Southern Miss. He wore No. 29. I've been wearing 29 since. He went to Southern Miss and played his years, and obviously he didn't make it to the NFL. So I'm here to wear that number and try to finish the job."
Hardy and his uncle, Kendrick Hardy, both played running back at Lawrence County High School. Ahmad rushed for 2,200 in his senior season, his uncle rushed for 2,103 in his junior season.
"He set the record, and I think I beat it, or something like that. I'm not for sure, but it's just something that I follow behind and want to be like and be better than."
"He also teaches me how to be a better person, and always do the right thing. Him and my grandma, they're all about the right things."
Beau Pribula, No. 9
"When I went to Penn State, there was a quarterback (Christian Veilleux) there at the time who wore 9. So my original number was supposed to be 11, because I wore No. 1 in high school, so it's just like (two) No. 1s, but he wanted to wear No. 11, so we traded, now (I'm) 9."
Sam Horn, No. 21
"It's my birthday, August, 21. I played receiver at first, and I didn't think anything of it. And then they're like, 'Hey, just we know you play baseball, so you're going to be a quarterback.' Didn't think to change it."
Marquis Johnson, No. 2
Johnson, a native of the Houston area, chose the No. 2 after being inspired by one of his favorite football players and one of the biggest celebrities in the state, Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M.
Sterling Webb, No. 10
At my old school (New Mexico State) I wore 26, my brother's number. And 10 is my cousin's number, so I couldn't get that (No. 26) here, so I switched it up a little bit."
Nicholas Rodriguez, No. 20
"I really just got fit like that, like it was one of the lowest numbers I could get and i just rocked with it."
Is there a number you'd rather have?: "I'll probably get five next year. ... I've been wearing it my whole life since I was small, like in little league, high school. I just like the No. 5, it has a good feeling."
Coaches
Offensive coordinator Kirby Moore, wide receiver at Boise State, No. 34
"My parents grew up hour south of Chicago, so naturally they were big (Chicago) Bears fans. Walter Payton was a big running back there. On the freshman team (high school), I was a running back, and then once the playoffs came up my freshman year high school, I was playing receiver, the only number available was 34, so it worked out that way, and just continued to wear that number."
Cornerbacks coach Al Pogue, defensive back at Alabama State, No. 21
"Because, of course, everybody wanted to be like Prime Time (Deion Sanders). So I wore 21, and then when I played in winter football, I wore 37 because in that you gotta wear certain numbers back during that time."
"Everybody wanted to be like Prime Time, and the swag and the things that he brought, and you try to model your game after just. So I was fortunate to wear the number. I didn't have the career that he had, obviously."
Tight ends coach Derham Cato, defensive lineman at Dartmouth, No. 90
"Not really a reason. They kind of just gave it to me when I showed up Day 1."
"I was 81 in high school, but I was a tight end in high school, and then they flipped me (to defense) overnight, and they kept feeding me, and I kept moving inside (along the defensive line). Like, at least 90, it's like, kind of sexy. So I just let it rip, I didn't mind it too bad."
Do you think you were a good player?: "No. I would have been somewhere else. I loved my time in college football. And the beautiful thing about football, there's a place for everybody. And getting ready for playing at Harvard is, I mean, you get the same feeling as doing that as me on the sideline out here getting ready to play an SEC opponent. So football is a beautiful game. Doesn't matter where you're playing. It doesn't matter how many people are in the stands."
Special teams coordinator Erik Link, offensive lineman at Drake, No. 75
"As much as I would love to tell you there was some kind of special reason, I was an offensive lineman, and you just kind of took whatever number you can wear.
Now, I wore 51 in high school, and I wore that because that's what my dad wore, and that was kind of a tough guy number. Going way back back, Dick Butkus, some of those guys that wore 51 I mean, that was a big deal.
And I started my playing career as a center, and back in those days most centers wore a 50s number, most guards were a 60s number, most tackles were a 70s number. So by the time I got to college, then I got number 75 and I played kind of combo between guard and tackle early in my career, and then settled in at guard."
Defensive tackles coach David Blackwell, offensive lineman at East Carolina, No. 62
"I wore number 62 because that's what they gave me. Back in those days, we didn't get a lot of choices. You came in as a freshman, they assigned you a number and that's what you wore, you didn't have much say about it.
I think back then, coach's rule at that time was you had to be in the program a year and be playing before you could request a number. I played my redshirt, freshman year a lot, and I'd been in the number, so I didn't want to change it."