Mizzou Adds to Receiver Room, Signs Kenric Lanier II from Minnesota

Missouri has signed a fourth wide receiver through the transfer portal, now adding Kenric Lanier II from Minnesota, per multiple reports. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Lanier was rated as a four-star prospect in the 2023 signing class, but didn't earn a major role with the Gophers in his three seasons. He redshirted his freshman year, appearing on just two snaps, both which came in a bowl game. Over the last two seasons, he appeared in 20 games. He earned the first two starts of his career in 2025.



In 2025, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound wideout caught three passes for 79 yards. He caught one for 17 in 2024.

Out of high school, Lanier initially committed to Vanderbilt before switching to Minnesota. In his senior year at Decatur High School in Georgia, he caught 64 passes for 1,156 yards and 12 touchdowns, according to his 247 recruiting bio.

Missouri has needed to rebuild its wide receiver room this offseason after two players at the position for the Tigers exhausted their eligibility and four more entered the transfer portal. This left a trio of true freshmen — Donovan Olugbode, Shaun Terry II and DaMarion Fowlkes — as the only returning scholarship players at the position from the 2025 roster to return for 2026.



With this attrition, Missouri is tasked with replacing 1,488 receiving yards worth of production.

Lanier joins Missouri with a similar resume as one of the other players Missouri added at the position through the transfer portal, Naeshaun Montgomery from Florida. Both were highly-rated recruits with elite athleticism out of high school who have yet to earn many opportunities at the college level. Missouri will hope to tap into the high potential both players showed as recruits.

Missouri has, however, added two more experienced players with proven production, signing Caleb Goodie from Cincinnati and Horatio Fields from Auburn. Both have recorded over 400 receiving yards at the power-conference level.

For the returners, Olugbode proved in his debut season that he can be the star of the group, quickly rising up the depth chart to become a starter by the end of the season. He finished the year second on the team in receiving yards, catching 30 passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns.



Missouri will also have two true freshman joining the position group, signing Jabari Brady and Devyon Hill-Lomax in the latest recruiting class.

