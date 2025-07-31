Mizzou Announces Extension for Defensive Coordinator Corey Batoon
The Missouri Tigers have signed defensive coordinator Corey Batoon to an extension that runs through 2027. Batoon's first contracted with the program lasted through 2026.
The extension includes a raise of $100,000 to Batoon's salary, per the Columbia Daily Tribune. His salary now sits at $1.1 million.
The extension for Batoon comes just under a week after Missouri extended Eli Drinkwitz through 2029, a deal which included raisingthe salary pool for assistant coaches from $9.8 million to $12 million.
In his first season with the program in 2024, the Missouri defense finished fifth in yards per game and sixth in points per game. Drinkwitz attributed that success to Batoon's ability as a teacher.
"I really just appreciate Corey's low ego, high output approach," head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Thursday at SEC Media Days. "He's always searching for the best idea, and the best idea is what's best for ours staff and players and putting those guys in great position. He's got an excellent way of getting details taught to our staff and to our players."
Batoon joined Missouri's staff in February of 2024, originally signing a three-year deal with an annual salary of $1 million. Missouri hired Batoon from South Alabama after former defensive coordinator Blake Baker accepted the same position at LSU.
Batoon runs a similar 4-2-5 scheme that Baker did, but had the task last year of being able to transition Missouri's personnel to his adaptation of it.
"I thought Corey did an excellent job of carrying over the nuts and bolts of the scheme, but adding his own flavor to it," Drinkwitz said.
In Year 2 of the system, expect some more wrinkles from Batoon's unit.
"I feel like we'll be a much-improved defense," defensive back Daylan Carnell said at SEC Media Days. "We've already added more (to the scheme) in the spring and going into the fall."