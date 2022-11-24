Arkansas Razorbacks Defensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

It is no secret that the Missouri Tigers have struggled to find a rhythm offensively, looking largely disjointed and lethargic for large stretches of time. However, there have been flashes of them putting it together, especially over their last two games.

In a loss to Tennessee and a win over New Mexico State, the Tigers offense managed 24 points on 389 yards of total offense and 45 points on 443 yards of total offense, respectively.

Now, as they prepare for their game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, they could be primed for yet another big game. The Razorbacks' defense has been inconsistent, allowing opponents to score 28.7 points a game on 452.4 yards of total offense.

If quarterback Brady Cook can continue his upward trajectory then the Tigers could end the season on a two-game win streak and gain bowl eligibility also.

This week at MizzouSportsTalk.com we will be providing an in-depth look at the Razorbacks' roster, and having already gone over key offensive playmakers, here are three Razorbacks' defenders that could make life difficult for the Tigers offense.

Linebacker Drew Sanders

Sanders has far and away been the Razorbacks' best defender this season, and it isn't close. He leads the team in tackles and sacks, with 96 tackles and 8.5 sacks. He has also shown a propensity to force turnovers, with an interception and three forced fumbles as well.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern

No, McGlothern has not racked up as many tackles as Sanders, but he has still recorded a respectable 40 total tackles. However, he leads the Razorbacks in pass deflections with seven, and interceptions with three while also forcing two fumbles and recovering one.

Defensive back Hudson Clark

Much like McGlothern, Clark has not come close to racking up as many tackles as Sanders. However, he has McGlothern beat with 56 total tackles. Clark leads the Razorbacks in pass deflections with 10 and has recorded one interception to go with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

