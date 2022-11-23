Arkansas Razorbacks Offensive Players to Watch vs. Missouri

The Missouri Tigers, fresh off of a 45-14 win over New Mexico State, are one win away from bowl eligibility. The final obstacle in their way is a Friday afternoon matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

While the Tigers have been led by their defense all season, which has been one of the better units in college football, stopping the Razorbacks will not be an easy task. Last season the Razorbacks cruised to a 34-17 victory in which they recorded 425 yards of total offense.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson led the way and he will once again lead the Razorbacks' offense, making him the primary focus of stopping what Arkansas wants to do offensively.

This week at MizzouSportsTalk.com we are providing an in-depth look at the Razorbacks ahead of Friday's matchup. Today we will offer a look at three key offensive playmakers that could make life difficult for the Tigers' defense.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson

First and foremost, the Razorbacks' offense goes as Jefferson goes. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker acknowledged that fact, as he believes that Razorbacks' offense starts with Jefferson. Tigers' fans themselves know all too well what he is capable of.

In Arkansas' 34-17 win over the Tigers last season, Jefferson threw for 262 yards and a touchdown while also adding 58 rushing yards on just six carries. This season he's thrown for 2,149 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 472 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Running back Raheim Sanders

Raheim Sanders is coming off his best game of the season in the Razorbacks' 42-27 blowout win over Ole Miss. In the win, he received 24 carries which he turned into 232 rushing yards and three touchdowns on a whopping 9.7 yards per carry. However, repeating those stats against Missouri won't be easy.

The Tigers' defense has been stout all season long but especially against the run, holding opponents to 128.1 yards per game on the ground. Conversely, Sanders is averaging 125.4 yards rushing per game. If the Tigers' defense can contain Sanders and hold him in check they will feel much better about their chances of winning.

Receiver Matt Landers

While the Razorbacks can beat you on the ground with the duo of Jefferson and Sanders, Jefferson and his favorite receiver Matt Landers can get it done through the air also. He doesn't lead the Razorbacks in receptions, but he does lead in receiving yards and touchdowns with 701 yards and six touchdowns respectively.

Landers averages 70 yards a game on four receptions, which the Tigers will hope to limit. The Tigers have held opposing offenses to 209.7 yards per game through the air, and if they can limit Landers that will allow them to focus on the run and stifle Arkansas' offense.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Hey Tiger fans! Want to catch Mizzou live? Get your Tigers game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow MizzouSportsTalk.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Tigers? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

Want even more Missouri Tigers News? Check out the SI.com team page here