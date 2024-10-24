Mizzou at Alabama Availability Report: New Injuries Learned
The first official availability report for No. 21 Missouri's matchup with No. 15 Alabama was posted Saturday, providing clarification on key offensive injuries for the Tigers.
This post will be updated throughout the week with the availability reports posted Wednesday, Thursday and Friday night.
Missouri Wednesday Availability Report
• QB Brady Cook (ankle) - Doubtful
• RB Nate Noel (foot) - Doubtful
• TE Brett Norfleet (shoulder) - Questionable
• S Sidney Williams - Questionable
• S Tre'Vez Johnson - Questionable
• S Daylan Carnell - Questionable
• S Joseph Charleston - Questionable
• OL Cayden Green - Questionable
• WR Marquis Johnson - Probable
ESPN's Pete Thamel posted updates on Noel and Cook earlier Wednesday, stating Noel would miss the game and the team was pessimistic about Cook's availability. If Cook were to miss the game, it would be the first he missed since being named the starter at the start of 2022.
Cook suffered an ankle injury on the first drive of the game against Auburn Saturday, forcing him to leave until the final drive of the third quarter. On a bum ankle, he led Missouri on a 21-17 comeback win.
Noel also exited the game with a foot injury against Auburn. He returned in the second half, only to take one carry in the third quarter.
Norfleet exited the game against Auburn early on, lowering his body to shed a tackle with his shoulder absorbing most of the contact. He returned later on.
Williams rotates in to play the "star" position for Missouri. He exited the game against Auburn with an injury.
The injuries to Carnell, Tre'Vez Johnson and Green are undisclosed. All played a complete game against Auburn.
Marquis Johnson was a game-time decision for the Auburn game. He was dealing with an ankle injury earlier on in the season that he suffered in Week 4, but it is unknown whether or not that is the injury placing him on the report now. He wasn't added to the report until Friday of last week.
Alabama Wednesday Availability Report
• DB Keon Sabb - Out
• LB Cayden Jones - Out
• DB Red Morgan - Probable