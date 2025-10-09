Mizzou Availability Report against Alabama: How Injuries may Affect the Tigers' Chances
The No. 14 Missouri Tigers are preparing for their toughest test of the season. They will face No. 8 Alabama on Saturday in Columbia.
For a matchup of this magnitude, Missouri will want all of its weapons available. The Tigers took a bye week in Week 6, so they are freshly rested. The hope is that the bye allowed for some recovery, specifically with left tackle Cayden Green.
Here is a look at Thursday's availability report for both teams.
Missouri Thursday availability report:
QB, Sam Horn- OUT (leg, season)
K, Blake Craig- OUT (ACL, season)
OG, Logan Reichert - OUT (lower-body, 1-3 weeks)
OT, Cayden Green - QUESTIONABLE (undisclosed)*
The injury report looks as it has for the past few weeks, with no new surprises. Quarterback Sam Horn and kicker Blake Craig are out for the year, while offensive guard Logan Reichert will remain out for a few weeks.
The biggest uncertainty and the player Missouri could get back the quickest is Green. He suffered a foot injury before the Tigers' game against South Carolina on Sept. 20.
On Tuesday, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Green will be listed as questionable ahead of Alabama. This is an encouraging sign for the tackle.
"Cayden did some rehab work yesterday," Drinkwitz said at Tiger Talk. "(It) was good to see him coming out there today and continuing to get his rehab going and moving in the right direction. That injury is going to be one that we’re not really sure of until Thursday or Friday."
In Green's absence, Jayven Richardson filled in. He looked good against South Carolina, but lacked consistency against UMass. Drinkwitz feels confident that no matter who gets the start, the line will be fine.
“Overall, (he is) a really solid player," Drinkwitz said. "Again, the level of competition each week continues to increase, but so has his focus and concentration. I have full confidence."
Getting Green back could bolster the offensive line and give it the boost it needs against a strong Alabama team, but the Tigers will be ready to roll with Richardson.
Alabama Thursday availability report:
LB, Jah-Marien Latham- OUT (neck, season)
LB, Qua Russaw- OUT (foot, indefinitely)
DT, Jeremiah Beaman- OUT (knee, season)
LB, Cayden Jones- OUT
WR, Jaylen Mbakwe- DOUBTFUL
WR, Ryan Williams- PROBABLE
The Tide are beat up on the defensive side of the ball.
Linebacker Jah-Marien Latham suffered a neck injury in practice prior to the Tide's 24-21 victory over Georgia. Fellow linebacker Qua Russaw broke his foot in that game against Georgia, and defensive tackle Jeremiah Beaman injured himself early in the year during a practice.
Alabama has fared just fine despite the injuries, as the Tide hold a 4-1 record. It will be interesting to see if Alabama's injured defensive line will be able to manage Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy.